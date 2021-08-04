Symphony in the Park: Conductor gets her in-person live debut

In September 2019, Julia Tai came to town to interview for the job of music director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, and lead a concert for the public.

This weekend, she’ll finally get the chance to again — about 11 months after she was officially hired.

The annual Symphony in the Park this Sunday at 7 p.m., she and the MSO will perform in Caras Park, their free community concert.

Earlier this week, they had their first in-person rehearsal since the pandemic with a full orchestra of about 60 people. Tai said it felt “like a reunion,” after a year of trimmed-down ensembles and recorded concerts.

The program for this weekend doesn’t change up the formula, which typically drew somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 people across the hills. (They’re not sure what to expect this time, but they hope “people who feel comfortable [will] come and spread out anywhere they could,” Tai said.)

That said, don’t forget a chair and “bring dance shoes,” she said.