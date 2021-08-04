Symphony in the Park: Conductor gets her in-person live debut

In September 2019, Julia Tai came to town to interview for the job of music director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, and lead a concert for the public.
This weekend, she’ll finally get the chance to again — about 11 months after she was officially hired.
The annual Symphony in the Park this Sunday at 7 p.m., she and the MSO will perform in Caras Park, their free community concert.
Earlier this week, they had their first in-person rehearsal since the pandemic with a full orchestra of about 60 people. Tai said it felt “like a reunion,” after a year of trimmed-down ensembles and recorded concerts.
The program for this weekend doesn’t change up the formula, which typically drew somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 people across the hills. (They’re not sure what to expect this time, but they hope “people who feel comfortable [will] come and spread out anywhere they could,” Tai said.)
That said, don’t forget a chair and “bring dance shoes,” she said.
They’ll mix up classical with popular music. Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances” and George Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture” will run alongside John William’s “Jurassic Park” score and Guns n’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” (The latter will have electric guitar, bass and drums.)
“Since they’re coming to town, we’ll do a warm-up act,” Tai said.
Evan Yonce, a Missoula native who’s heading to Juilliard School, will perform oboe on “Gabriel’s Oboe.” He’s studied with members of the symphony before and has “just a beautiful, beautiful sound,” she said.
The music adds up to about an hour, not including an intermission. Food trucks will serve food and there will be drinks available for purchase.
Admission is free, but donations of non-perishable items or canned goods will be accepted for the Missoula Food Bank.
Next season
The symphony has announced its 2020-21 season of Masterworks concerts, the full list is available at missoulasymphony.org.
Tai said she tried to balance classics, such as Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, with works by lesser-known composers, such as William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 1, the first symphony written by a Black American composer, and living artists.
The season has pieces by composers like Missy Mazzoli, Jessie Montgomery, and Gabriela Lena Frank, “a generation of younger composers who have the new voices,” Tai said.
A new addition this year is a Broadway feature. They’ll perform “My Fair Lady,” in a concert version. It’s part of a collaboration with Curt Olds, a Montana native who’s performed on Broadway and works with orchestras to present shows.