Concerning trends in sexually transmitted infections within Missoula County have inspired public health officials to remind the community about safe practices.

In 2020, all STI cases dropped in Missoula County, but they have been on the rise again in recent years. While chlamydia cases have decreased since picking up in 2021, gonorrhea has seen an uptick since 2021. Syphilis, most strikingly, saw a 40% increase in a per capita snapshot from the first six months of 2022 to the first six months of 2023.

“That’s an alarming increase,” said Brad Applegate, an infectious disease expert with the Missoula City-County Health Department, in regard to syphilis cases.

Historically, he said, a rise in syphilis occurrences is quickly accompanied by increased prevalence of HIV as well. He therefore urged at-risk individuals to practice harm reduction methods and consider preventative drug treatment options.

PrEP is a HIV prevention method that Partnership Health Clinic offers through an assistance program. Applegate also advocated for condom use and regular testing, although he noted condoms may not protect against syphilis.

With syphilis, he said, a good rule of thumb is “look before you touch,” and he noted syphilis can travel from mucus membrane to mucus membrane — including through kissing.

Abstinence or reducing the number of sexual partners should also be considered, said Applegate.

“Syphilis was on the decline for a few years,” Applegate noted. “But then it spiked back up in 2021.”

While syphilis case counts are far lower than those for gonorrhea and chlamydia, the increase inspires its own concerns, particularly for people with a chance of becoming pregnant. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant parent passes the infection onto a child.

“That can have some pretty terrible, terrible outcomes,” said Applegate. He advised pregnant people to include regular testing as part of their prenatal care.