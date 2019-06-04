April showers bring May flowers, followed by June snow flurries.
Low temperatures might approach freezing Saturday through Monday, according to a National Weather Service alert issued on Tuesday. That means a threat of frost on the weekend mornings and daytime highs 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. In the mountains above 6,000 feet, snow is likely Friday through Saturday. The cold front should affect all of north-central Idaho and western Montana.
“We’ve got a low-pressure trough developing over the northern Rockies, with the main weather coming down from British Columbia,” meteorologist Robert Nester said on Tuesday. “There’ll be issues for people up hiking in Glacier and elsewhere in the mountains.”
Before that, brace for strong thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening in the Missoula area, with potential for heavy rains, strong winds, hail and frequent lightning. A few isolated thunderstorms may also develop on Friday afternoon before the cold front settles in.
All this occurs as the Clark Fork River above Missoula has edged back up to minor flood stage, with waters hovering just above the 7-foot action level on Tuesday. That should drop back to about 6.5 feet by next Tuesday.
“We’ll be back to dry conditions and the low 70s for the most part Monday,” Nester said.