As Julie Gray sat outside the Missoula County treasurer’s office last week, waiting to register her new vehicle, she tried to be patient.
When she got in line at 10 a.m., 43 people already were in the queue ahead of her. By noon, the number was whittled to 23 people. At that rate, chances are she would be waiting three hours to accomplish what should be a simple task that takes only minutes.
“I already put this much time in, so I don’t want to leave. But I don’t know when they’ll get to my number,” Gray said. “Somebody has to figure this out.”
That’s exactly what Tyler Gernant, the Missoula County clerk and treasurer, is trying to do. He’s blaming what he’s calling “excessive wait times” to new motor vehicle software from the Montana Department of Justice. The software is part of a change that puts colored tabs on the license plates to identify the year in which they are issued, which is meant to make it easier for law enforcement officers to identify expired tags.
In a letter to Attorney General Tim Fox, Gernant writes that the change “has caused serious issues in the Missoula County Treasurer’s Office.” He said the new system means staff members are given a roll of stickers, and are required to separately enter a control number for each sticker used instead of the control number being directly printed on the sticker in-house. This extra step for validation has “dramatically slowed the software,” Gernant wrote.
“Furthermore, patches that were designed to fix problems associated with the step appear to have added further delays and sluggishness to already slow software,” Gernant wrote. “Further complicating the situation, the software now routinely crashes in the middle of transactions, requiring the software to be restarted and the transaction to start anew. In some instances, this happens multiple times during a single transaction.”
John Barnes, a spokesman for the DOJ, said that since January, their computer tech department has received six formal reports of slowness with the system from five counties, including Missoula. All but Missoula County’s problems have been solved or addressed, and they’re sending staff on Monday to help work out the kinks.
“Several MVD (motor vehicle division) staff have been actively engaged in attempting to identify the precise problem and resolve it,” Barnes wrote in an email. “This has been and continues to be a high priority for the agency.”
Barnes said part of the challenge is the human factor. Statewide, they’ve seen a spike in the number of transactions that are being processed; typically, they have between 600,000 and 800,000 transactions per month. In July, they processed 1.2 million, which is a record number. He added that depending on what the customer needs, each transaction could include multiple products like registration fees and county option taxes.
He adds that prior to changing the way the colored license plate tabs are issued, county officials throughout Montana frequently complained about having to print the tabs themselves. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were seeking to return to the colored tabs, which led to the changes in processing in the statewide system.
“MVD (Motor Vehicle Division) recognizes that this new way of doing things, which will save time and money in the long run, may require some programmatic streamlining and fine-tuning, as all systems do from time to time,” Barnes said. “MVD is committed to seeing this through and working with our county partners to provide vital services to Montanans.”
Meanwhile, Gernant said, customers are commonly making multiple trips to his office to complete a single transaction because they can’t be away from work for extended periods of time. He’s also experiencing staff turnover as the result of the stress it’s causing to the treasurer’s clerks, and has had to hire two short-term employees to help out.
“Of course, staff turnover only exacerbates the problem due to the immense amount of training required of new employees to comply with the multitude of directives from your office,” Gernant wrote in his letter to Fox. “We are not providing the level of service that our constituents expect and to which they are entitled because the tools that we must use are severely deficient.”
Gernant’s office actually has seen a drop in the number of transactions so far this year compared to 2017, but as usual, saw a spike in activity in July, which is their busiest month. Gernant said that for the most part, the public has been kind to the clerks, but he’s had some customers come into his office to vent.
“I would be angry too if I had to wait hours for a transaction,” Gernant said. “We used to be able to do renewals in three minutes. Now it takes six to 10 minutes sometimes and that has nothing to do with slow clerks. It’s just the software, and you just watch as the wheel spins.”
He reminds people that renewals can be done online, although original registrations must be done in person or through the mail. People also can make an appointment online, but sitting in the lobby, Gray said when she checked they were booked out for about three weeks.
“They keep calling peoples’ names because they made an appointment,” Gray said. “But when your sticker runs out in two days, you just have to wait. It’s a good thing I’m retired.”
Gernant’s office unveiled a new system last week that allows people to take a number and enter contact information, and customers will be notified about 15 minutes in advance of when their number comes up in the queue.
“You can see the estimated wait time, and come back when we’re ready for you,” Gernant said. “But the software hasn’t learned just yet how long it takes the clerks to do a transaction. That’s something it learns over time.”
He notes that the beginning and end of each month is the busiest time for his office, as are Mondays and Fridays and the days before and after a holiday. Gernant encourages people to come early in the morning when the office is a little quieter.
Andrew Skibo, who moved to Missoula in June, said he tried to schedule an appointment but was told they were booked through August. He also waited from 10 a.m. last Wednesday to get license plates for his truck and drift boat, but when his number was called at 1:45 p.m., he was told he didn’t have the proper paperwork and would need to come back later.
He was frustrated, but took the wait in stride.
“(You) tell yourself to maintain a positive outlook and something will happen,” Skibo said.