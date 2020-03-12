Take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

A roundup of advice on coronavirus from area and national sources:

The Missoula City-County Health Department recommends people call their medical provider if they believe they have coronavirus or its symptoms:

For the general public in the United States, the immediate health risk is low. However, there are communities in the United States seeing cases of the virus that are at elevated risk.

If you have been in direct contact with someone diagnosed with the virus or have traveled to an affected area (i.e., Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and China) and show symptoms, please contact your health care provider. They will work with the health department to determine what additional precautions are required. Note that as things progress, the list of affected areas will likely expand.

If you think that you have COVID-19, DO NOT call or come to the health department as we do not have the resources to test or treat you. Please also call your medical provider to alert them that you may have COVID-19 before going to the clinic."

The state also opened a phone line, email address and website for the public to get more information about the virus in Montana.

The phone line is 1-888-333-0461, the email is covid19info@mt.gov and the website is covid19.mt.gov. The phone line and email will be staffed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Providence Health & Services shared these instructions for accessing care — while limiting the potential spread of the disease — if people think they may have coronavirus:

As COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread within the U.S., we want you to know we are taking every precaution to keep our patients, our caregivers and our community safe.

We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health authorities, to ensure we continue delivering safe, quality care while limiting further spread of the virus.

Because many people are concerned about potential exposure to COVID-19, we want to let you know how to access our services if you think you have been exposed and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms.

Please call ahead before coming in person to one of our physician clinics, urgent care centers or emergency departments. You can find phone numbers for our providers and locations at www.providence.org.

See a provider virtually using Express Care Virtual. With this service, you can visit with one of our providers via online video from the comfort of your home, seven days a week.

With this service, you can visit with one of our providers via online video from the comfort of your home, seven days a week. Use our new online coronavirus assessment tool. We developed this “chat” tool to help you assess your risk and to connect you with a provider virtually if you are at a higher risk for the virus.

By calling ahead or connecting with us online, we can talk with you about seeking care, including options for testing, while minimizing the risk of exposing yourself or others through an in-person visit.

As a reminder, the most important steps you can take to stay healthy and protect yourself and those around you are to wash or sanitize your hands often for at least 20 seconds each time; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and coughing into a tissue or the crook of your elbow. You can protect yourself from COVID-19 infection the same way you protect against the common cold or seasonal flu.

With the situation changing rapidly, we encourage you to stay informed. You can find accurate, up-to-date information on our coronavirus website or by visiting our state’s public health department website using one of the links below.

Thank you for trusting us to be your partner in health. We take this responsibility with the utmost seriousness. In these unprecedented times, please know we are here for you and remain deeply committed to ensuring safe, high quality care for you and your family.

For more helpful tips visit PSJH Coronavirus site.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19):

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.