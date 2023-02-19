This time, everything went as planned.

Conditions were ideal, work went quickly, nothing broke — and for the first time since Jan. 5, a National Weather Service snowcat that had been stuck near the summit of Point Six finally moved on Thursday. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to restart the broken machine, and an unsuccessful first attempt at recovery Feb. 10, a crew from the NWS and Iron Horse Towing rescued the stricken machine from its snowbound tomb atop the peak above Montana Snowbowl ski area.

A point of fascination among backcountry and in-bounds skiers and snowboarders, the machine was towed down the mountain north of Missoula, through Snowbowl and to a truck waiting at the Butler Creek Trailhead. The snowcat had suddenly shut down and wouldn't restart as NWS electronics technicians were taking equipment to the Doppler radar atop Point Six. It was dropped off at a John Deere tractor dealer in Missoula for repair. All that was left behind was a deep trench cut through the snow, reaching the ground in some spots, along Point Six's south ridge — much to the amused exasperation of backcountry travelers who frequent the route from Snowbowl's backcountry access gate to the peak.

"I’m very happy," said Scott Wolff, the owner of Iron Horse, after making it down through Snowbowl with the disabled machine in tow. "I’m very happy with how that went."

Thursday's operation stood in stark contrast to the crew's work six days earlier, when soft, sugary snow made the route up to Point Six nearly impassable for Wolff's snowcat. That time, it took almost five hours to drive the recovery snowcat from the backcountry gate at the top of Snowbowl's White Bark Pine cat-track up the ridge to the stranded machine. On Thursday, it took only a few minutes. Last time, the entire trip from the Butler Creek Trailhead to the top of Point Six took almost seven hours, and the crew ran out of time before they could get the machine out. This time, the entire trip up took less than two hours.

"Look at that, we’re six hours ahead of where we were last time," Wolff remarked as he pulled up behind the stranded snowcat, a red PistenBully Scout, at 9:26 a.m.

The critical advantage Thursday was the work Wolff performed in his hourslong slog up and down the ridge during the first attempt, arduously cutting a path through the snow: "All that prep work we did last week really paid off. The details are in the prep, just like a paint job."

Diesel mechanic and fellow snowcat operator Jason Barker agreed. It also didn't hurt that the weather once again cooperated, with calm winds, clear skies and comfortable temperatures for winter in Montana.

Thursday's successful operation kicked off at 7:40 a.m., when Wolff headed up the Point Six Road from Butler Creek in his 2000 Logan Machine Co. custom snowcat, with NWS electronics technicians John Crepeau and Nick Higbee riding along. Behind Wolff, Barker piloted Wolff's 1996 LMC snowcat, a stock affair with a smaller two-seat cab, with Iron Horse's Caden Canaday riding along.

"Ah darn, it's still there," Wolff joked as he got his first view of Point Six and the stuck snowcat while driving up through Snowbowl before it opened to the public. Ascending through the rising sun to the backcountry gate, Wolff worried that wind and fresh snow during the past week might have drifted-in the path he cut up the ridge. "And so it begins," he murmured as he revved up the snowcat's diesel engine and proceeded into softer snow.

But the snow proved little obstacle Thursday. The path had remained mostly clear in the intervening days since the previous trip, and the two machines crawled up the ridge almost in a single push.

"This is real nice," Wolff said. "I was worried it was going to get blown in again."

By 9:48 a.m., all five men were digging through a dense snowbank of drifted snow that had formed behind the broken snowcat, trapping it in place and preventing it from being towed down. The snow was so dense that Wolff could barely break it with his snowcat's blade, so the five men chopped the snowbank apart in chunks with shovels for Wolff to clear away. At 10:30 a.m., Wolff was able to back his snowcat up to the stuck machine, coming up only 1 inch short of being able to attach the two before he sank into the snow. Ten minutes more of gouging away at the drift, and the two machines were coupled together back-to-back at 10:44 a.m. with a steel drawbar Wolff fabricated for the job.

Wolff quickly disengaged the NWS snowcat's hubs so it could roll freely out of its hole, and at 11 a.m. he yanked it free from the mountain. On the path down the mountain, the men chained the tracks in place to prevent them from rolling free — the drag was necessary to keep the machine from running into Wolff's snowcat. By 11:43 a.m. they were at the backcountry gate; Wolff went ahead by snowmobile with ski patrollers as they scouted a route through the open ski area while the others attached the second Iron Horse snowcat behind the broken machine, to provide additional drag and steering on off-camber slopes.

"It’s going to be interesting," Barker said. "It’ll be more challenging when we start down … and I need to keep uphill tension so it doesn’t slide. We’ll see how it goes. Won’t be going too fast, so it’s going to be a slow trip."

"Congratulations!" one passing skier shouted, as a parade of others stopped to take photos and remark on the snowcat's departure from the peak.

Then, for 90 minutes, the three-snowcat train crawled through Snowbowl, shepherded by patrollers who kept curious skiers and boarders from getting too close. Under the top of La Valle chairlift, down to the top of Griz, then traversing through Snow Park, the machines finally left the ski area en route to Butler Creek Trailhead at 2 p.m.

They reached the trailhead 45 minutes later — 42 days after the little red NWS snowcat had last started uphill from that very spot.