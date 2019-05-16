Miss Montana’s adventure to Normandy probably won’t start Thursday, and looking at the weather forecast, maybe not for a few days after that.
“The airplane’s pretty well ready, but we have a few odds and ends to finish up,” Bryan Douglass, logistics director for the Miss Montana to Normandy project, said late Thursday morning.
“We’ve got to pack, and we have a little weather looking at us, so our crew’s trying to decide when we’re going to leave and make smart decisions,” Douglass said. “It might be today, but I think it’s unlikely.”
Douglass says the final decision on departure time is left up to chief pilot Jeff Whitesell, chief mechanic Randy Schonemann and Eric Komberec, project director and representative of the Komberec family that owns the plane.
All three men and several others were busy at various tasks on and around the airplane, which was backed into the museum hangar that has been its home since 2001.
When the Douglas DC-3/C-47 does leave the Missoula airport, it’s scheduled to head in hops across the country to Oxford, Connecticut, where some but not all of the other 14 warbirds in the D-Day Squadron are gathering. Those there on Saturday morning will fly in formation down the Hudson River and around the Statue of Liberty that morning and get an early start Sunday on their overseas flight to England.
“Even if we left today, I don’t think we’d make it to the New York flyover unless we flew straight across,” Douglass said.
The National Weather Service forecast indicates the potential of severe thunderstorms across southern Montana dissipating by Friday morning. General thunderstorm activity is possible through Friday.
The ultimate target date, organizers have said, is June 2 to be in England to practice formation flying with the three dozen or so Dakotas taking part in Daks Over Normandy on June 5.
Douglass said the D-Day Squadron won’t be flying across the North Atlantic together anyway. Stops are scheduled for Goose Bay, Newfoundland; Narsarsuaq, Greenland; Reykjavik, Iceland, and Prestwick, Scotland, before the final leg to Duxford, England, north of London.
“It’ll be probably in ones and twos. Probably the crucial jump is from Goose Bay (Newfoundland) to Greenland to Iceland,” Douglass said. “Goose Bay is notorious for bad weather, changing weather, and it’s got pretty small ramp space and limited fueling capacity. So you put all that together and you don’t want 10 planes coming in there and taking all day to fill them.
“You’re talking about an hour, hour and a half cycle time filling planes, so it wouldn’t make sense if everybody gets there and weather rolls in.”
Douglass said the D-Day Squadron has some smart people working on the logistics, including one man who flies Coast Guard helicopters from Kodiak, Alaska, and is familiar with military planning logistics in Arctic-type conditions.
“They’re saying we’re going to wait for a good weather window and then we’ll start launching (from Connecticut),” he said. “It’ll probably be two planes at first light and they get to Greenland and fill up in a couple of hours and launch, and then have another pair, so you don’t have people backing up in Narsarsuaq (Greenland).”