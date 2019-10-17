Cleanup continued and Interstate 90 remained closed late Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed Tuesday night and spelled 56,000 pounds of talcum powder 6½ miles west of St. Regis.
“We’re hoping and we’re still optimistic that we can get a lane open later today, but we’re still not quite there yet,” said Steve Felix of the Montana Department of Transportation at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Eastbound interstate traffic has been diverted since Wednesday afternoon at Henderson, Exit 22, onto East Mullan Road to St. Regis to regain interstate access. One westbound I-90 lane remains open.
You have free articles remaining.
Jerry Dockter, the incident commander from the St. Regis Volunteer Fire Department, said West Central Environmental Consultants of Missoula remains at the spill scene, vacuuming and sweeping the highway. Dockter said the crew started using a pressure washer Thursday to wash one lane clean.
Dockter said West Central is monitoring the water quality of the nearby St. Regis River for the Environmental Protection Agency. Twenty-two giant bags of talc spilled from the trailer after it crashed into the concrete barrier westbound just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. An unknown amount reached the river.