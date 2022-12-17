Tami MacKenzie named Deputy Forest Supervisor of FNF

The Flathead National Forest has announced the selection of Tami MacKenzie as Deputy Forest Supervisor.

MacKenzie began her career with the Flathead National Forest in 1998 when she was a wildland firefighter while attending the University of Montana. Since then, she has held various positions between the Flathead National Forest and the Regional Office.

In 2020, MacKenzie became the Forest Public Affairs Officer and member of the Forest Leadership Team.

“I am very pleased to welcome Tami to this key leadership position on the Flathead National Forest,” says Forest Supervisor, Kurt Steele. “Tami’s strong background in fire, environmental planning, and public affairs will be a great asset to the management of the Forest.”

MacKenzie grew up in the Flathead Valley and spent weekends and summers exploring the forest. In her spare time, she coaches high school softball in the valley and spend time with her husband and two daughters.

“I have such fond memories of recreating and collecting firewood on the Forest with my family growing up, and I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to provide my kids with the same experiences,” MacKenzie said in a press release. “When I was a teenager, my dad signed me up as a volunteer to help restore a backcountry cabin on the Swan Lake Ranger District where he worked. This trip with him was such a special experience and definitely furthered my love of the outdoors and what the Forest has to offer.”