Target Range hires interim superintendent

Target Range School has hired an interim superintendent out of Whitefish to oversee the school as the current superintendent moves on to Big Timber.

Heather Davis Schmidt, who has served as superintendent of Whitefish School District for the past five years, will return to Missoula July 1 for the superintendent job. Before her role in Whitefish began in 2015, Davis Schmidt had worked in Missoula County Public Schools since 2002.

School board chair Evan Rosenberg said in a news release he was thrilled to have Davis Schmidt join the Target Range family.

Prior to serving as superintendent in Whitefish, Davis Schmidt served as the MCPS executive regional director, curriculum director, dean of students, and high school social studies teacher.

She will take over for Corey Austin, who has been the superintendent at Target Range since 2012, as he was hired to Sweet Grass County High School as its superintendent.

In the news release, Davis Schmidt said she was honored to work with the people of Target Range School over the next year.