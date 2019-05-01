Gary and Nancy Botchek have lived next to Target Range School for years. Before retiring, both held long careers in public education. Gary served as the director of operations for Missoula County Public Schools, while Nancy worked in the special education department.
But as much the couple values quality public education, they have become increasingly frustrated with their neighboring school, Target Range, because they feel the K-8 district’s open enrollment policy — which allows out-of-district students to attend the school tuition-free — places an unfair burden on taxpayers.
Target Range Superintendent Corey Austin and Target Range trustees contend that open enrollment saves neighborhood taxpayers money due to state funding that out-of-district students bring with them.
The district has about 600 students, of whom 187 — about a third of the student population — come from out-of-district.
Nancy Botchek, who spends the majority of her time at home caring for her husband as he battles cancer, said she’s frustrated at the prospect of their yearly property taxes rising if voters pass the school’s proposed $8.47 million bond on the May 7 ballot.
Based on an analysis by D.A. Davidson, the estimated annual cost of the bond for the owner of a $300,000 home is $241.73, or roughly $20.14 per month.
“It all adds up and when you're living on retirement with huge medical bills, it’s frustrating,” Nancy said.
She thinks it’s unfair for the district to ask taxpayers for more money when she feels they’re already footing the bill for out-of-district students who don’t pay tuition, noting that many residents in the area are retired and on a fixed income.
As the district asks voters to approve the 20-year $8.47 million “Safety and Learning” bond to fund a variety of building improvements, the Botcheks and a handful of other residents have expressed their frustration in a variety of ways, including postcards they mailed to homes in the neighborhood regarding out-of-district students’ cost to taxpayers.
The debate over out-of-district students goes back to 2007, when the district adopted the open enrollment policy.
Dave Cook, a former Target Range trustee who helped pass the policy, said the school needed more money to continue to operate.
Cook said the number of students attending the school was decreasing, which he attributed to high housing prices that make it less likely for young families to move to the area.
“The demographic was changing and there just weren’t bodies in this building,” Cook said. “There was just no money to do anything … so the kids weren’t getting as good an education as they should have been.”
Students trickled in after board adopted the new policy. In 2007, the district reported 30 out-of-district students; by 2008, there were 73, and by 2009, there were 124.
Austin said Target Range is an attractive school for many parents who chose to send their kids out of convenience, noting the school’s close proximity to Community Medical Center, a major employer for many parents in the greater Missoula area.
In Montana, districts are not required to charge tuition. However, some districts such as MCPS still do in order to reduce a voted levy funded by taxpayers.
Out-of-district students who attend MCPS are required to pay an annual tuition of $1,116.40. Austin said that if Target Range would lose students, and therefore state funding, if they charged the same amount.
“If you think about a family with two, three, four kids, that’s a lot of money,” Austin said.
Austin said the students don’t cost Target Range taxpayers more because of the state funding they bring to the district, which totals more than $1 million annually.
According to the district’s website, “open enrollment saves neighborhood taxpayers money every year.”
However, if the district charged tuition, that money would decrease the amount taxpayers pay annually for the district’s over-base levy of $495,794.51, according to Paul Taylor, a budget analyst at the Office of Public Instruction.
“If the district was to charge tuition, the property taxes in the over-base area would go down,” Taylor said.
The ability of tuition to reduce taxpayers costs, however, depends on how many families remain in the district and choose to pay tuition. Additionally, less money from the state could necessitate a move by the district to ask taxpayers to approve other levies to fund operating costs.
Funding sources
The exact impact of out-of-district students on local taxpayers is difficult to calculate due to a variety of school funding sources, which come from a mixture of local property taxes, federal, state, county and other local revenue sources.
By law, every school is required to meet a certain “base budget” to ensure that students receive an equitable education. To help meet this base budget, the state provides a certain amount for each student, known as ANB or “average number belonging.”
Currently, the state’s per-ANB entitlement rate, or the amount of money the state pays a district to fund each student, is $5,573 for elementary K-6 students and $7,136 for 7-8 grade students. (The funding provided by the state starts at those amounts and decreases by 20 cents per student for each additional student up to 1,000 to account for the volume of students.)
The remainder of funding for schools’ base budgets falls to other sources, including local taxpayers. From there, schools can ask voters to approve additional levies, or pass permissive levies in some areas that do not require a vote.
Regardless of whether out-of-district students are required to pay tuition to a school, they come with additional money.
Austin and other supporters of the school’s open-enrollment policy say the annual ANB money that comes from out-of-district students helps pay for operations costs, including teacher salaries and classroom costs.
“Without it, we would lose a lot of programs,” Austin said.
According to Austin, more ANB money helps fund the school’s band and orchestra programs, student services such as counseling, and teacher salaries, allowing the school to maintain appropriate student-to-teacher ratios.
“The general argument is: If these students weren’t in our school, we couldn’t have all the programs we have because their presence means this much revenue that’s generated to support our school,” said Pat McHugh, executive director of business and operations for MCPS.
The increased revenue also pads the district’s budget enough that they don’t have to go to taxpayers to ask for additional money, according to Austin.
Still, the Botcheks and Cheryl Schwenk, another resident within the district’s boundaries, believe Target Range should be a neighborhood school.
“When I saw those figures, I thought: You know, it's maybe one thing to have 20 out-of-district kids but now they are relying on this,” Schwenk said.
Schwenk and the Botcheks both stressed that they are not against public education but they feel like the district is trying to run the school as a private school without tuition.
Schwenk said she’s voted in support of many bonds and levies for the school in the past, but she feels differently knowing the number of out-of-district students.
Many projects
The proposed bond would fund a variety of projects including a new secure entryway, an overhaul to the pickup/dropoff area and expanded parking, new open learning areas, a spacious art area, science lab updates, the addition of STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) learning areas, new rooms for music programs, a cafeteria/multi-purpose area, an updated kitchen and “breezeways” to reduce hallway congestion.
Some of the improvements such as those to the science labs (which have not been updated since the 1950s) are needed regardless of the number of students attending the school. However, Nancy Botchek said she thinks that other updates, such as changes to the pickup/dropoff area and expanded parking, wouldn’t be necessary without the out-of-district students because those parents are responsible for transportation to and from school.
Overall, she said she thinks the bond wouldn’t be necessary if students paid tuition.
Taylor, OPI’s budget analyst, said that money for school updates generally comes from the building reserve fund although districts can use money from the general operations fund, which could potentially be funded in a small part by student tuition.
However, the potential for tuition from out-of-district students to finance any projects, or reduce the cost of the over-base levy to taxpayers, would depend on the number of families who would remain in the district.
Austin, the superintendent, said he hopes voters will support the bond and Target Range’s mission to provide quality education for its students, regardless of where they are from.
Ultimately, taxpayers will decide if they want to approve the bond and support changes to the school. Some, like Nancy Botchek, have already decided.
“If the board and administration no longer want to be a district school, it is best to abandon District 23 and join MCPS,” Nancy said.