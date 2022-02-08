Target Range, Seeley Lake both to see park improvements

Projects to improve a playground at Target Range Elementary School and a park in Seeley Lake have received grant money from Missoula County.

The two grants came through the county's Parks, Trails and Open Lands Program. The Target Range project will receive $20,000, while the Seeley Lake playground project and community ice rink in Clearwater Park will get nearly $17,000 and $1,420 respectively.

"We strive for an equitable spread across the county, with the program focused on projects and community initiatives outside Missoula city limits," Missoula County parks and trails project specialist Jackson Lee said in an email. "We are always looking for ways to extend the reach of these awards and we encourage community groups to bring their ideas or initiatives forward for funding consideration."

Paige Judnich, president of the Target Range School Foundation, has helped spearhead the effort for improvements near the school, which will update the second- through fifth-grade playground. That foundation initially was formed in 1995, went passive and then was resuscitated in 2020 to help with fundraising for the project.

They set out with the goal of raising $160,000. The project will likely cost around $260,000 (though could be finished for a little less) and matching funds will cover the remainder.

So far, about $115,000 of that $160,000 has been raised, Judnich said. Inflation has also increased prices, as building materials have skyrocketed by 10% to 15%. Children at the school raised $36,000 with a jog-a-thon early in the fundraising process.

There's also been a commitment from a local excavation company to remove pea gravel at the playground. That gravel is part of a series of safety, accessibility and inclusivity concerns residents in the area hope to address with the new playground.

The area is economically diverse as well and the park sees heavy use.

"We have a really powerful team behind this project," Judnich said. "Just couldn't be happier with the way it's going right now."

Seeley Lake

In Seeley Lake, the project to update and upgrade Clearwater Park has also seen deep community involvement. The Lions Club has received money from Missoula County through the Open Lands Program the last two grant cycles, a county news release said.

A recent award of $16,988 will help them build a new playground.

Clearwater Park used to be a drainage basin and in 1996, the Lions Club asked the county if it could be turned into a park. All of the improvements on site at the park have either been built, donated or procured by the Lions Club.

"It's the only park in town so the community really values it," said Rich Westin, a member of the club and project leader on the improvements. "The community support and enthusiasm, I think that's the main story. And of course we couldn't do it without the matching grant from the county."

The ice rink at the park first came about around 10 years ago and has been built up by benefactors ever since. The nearly $1,500 in the recent grant will go toward hockey nets, grading the ice rink and improvements at the warming hut near the rink.

The playground will come later, but Westin's hope is ground breaks on that project this summer. The Lions Club is close to finishing up fundraising for that project, he said.

Raffles have drawn generosity from community members and have helped push the fundraising project closer to completion.

"There's huge support for this playground in the community," Westin said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

