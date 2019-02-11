A giant spruce tree fell on Brigid O’Connor’s home early Saturday, on one of the coldest, windiest winter nights in memory.
It destroyed the porch and punched a gaping hole in the unfinished attic, coming to rest on the front wall of the house at 311 Edith St., across from Loyola Sacred Heart High School.
“If it had been another 6 inches inward, it would have taken out the front closet that’s at the head of my bed. We would have been exposed to the elements,” O’Connor said.
But that wasn’t the story she wanted to tell Monday while she waited for an insurance adjuster.
“The coolest part was the neighbors,” said O’Connor, a public health nurse with the Missoula City-County Health Department. “Once daylight hit the neighbors just showed up.”
They brought tarps. They brought ladders and tools, and themselves to steady the ladders and operate the tools in a biting polar vortex type of storm.
Garden City Tree Service answered its phone at 6 a.m. Saturday and soon three family members were on the scene to take care of the tree, despite what O’Connor said were 21 below wind chill values.
“The hydraulics were very grumpy, but they just muscled through it,” she said. “They did the minimum and got the tree off the house.”
O’Connor’s partner, Marilyn Cochran, is a builder with Shooting Star Construction. Anne Binninger of GBC GroundBreaking Construction lives two blocks away. They supplied ladders and tools. Another contractor lives down the alley and just had surgery. He couldn’t help, O’Connor said, but he gave tarps to his wife and she ran them down to the scene.
There were times Saturday morning when the wind in mid-Missoula was blowing 36 mph. A team of half a dozen people helped O’Connor and Cochran fight the tarp to cover the gaping hole in the house.
“Neighbors showed up to hold ropes and help climb ladders,” O’Connor said. “It was amazing."
The bitter cold sent them all indoors every 15 minutes or so. It took five hours to batten down the hatches, though it seemed much longer.
When it was finally done, the next-door neighbor had a gourmet dinner prepared for them.
“Coconut saffron rice with chicken sake, charred broccoli, ice cream from the Big Dipper called Endurance. He thought that was fun,” O’Connor said. “Oh, and a good bottle of cabernet.”
The heartwarming story started with a thump at 4:22 a.m. Saturday.
“I knew right away what it was because I’d been worried about this really big spruce next to the house,” O’Connor said. “I looked out the window and saw the porch gone, and the attic window on the lawn.”
It was a 100-year-old tree, and O’Connor said she’s read that the house was built in 1910.
“Luckily it was built well and bore the weight of that tree without doing any structural damage inside, which amazes me,” she said. “Just plaster damage, so it’s fixable.”
The attic that was thinly insulated will now get a thicker coat. The wall which bore the brunt of the tree moved only an inch from plumb.
“I think the house won on the whole,” O’Connor quipped.
She said the fallen spruce has a sister that’s not quite so tall but leans toward their house. The trees stand (and stood) mere feet away but on a different lot. That neighbor plans to take down the second tree before it falls.
Meanwhile, there are two yards full of tree, a porch roof sitting in the snow in one, and a huge blue tarp nailed down over one side of O’Connor’s house.
“On the whole,” she said, “it’s a story that no one was hurt and great people showed up out of the woodwork and helped us get through it.”