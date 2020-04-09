Task force provides support for Missoula County's small businesses

A new economic recovery task force in Missoula County is helping small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic navigate the resources they need to stay afloat.
With so many businesses being closed as a result of a state order designed to limit the spread of the virus, the Missoula County Economic Recovery Task Force is working to quickly connect businesses to the advice and expertise they need.
The task force developed a framework that "every small business can follow to understand how to navigate COVID," Grant Kier, the executive director of the Missoula Economic Partnership, said in a video posted on Missoula County's YouTube channel on Thursday.
Kier said the task force's main objectives are to help businesses understand how they are being affected economically, improve access to available resources, expand awareness of resources that are still in development, and identify gaps in resources.
The task force partnered with the University of Montana to create the Business Emergency Assistance and Recovery (BEAR) program through Accelerate Montana, which aims to connect small businesses that don't have established professional support with people who can advise them.
The BEAR program will also help small businesses better understand the benefits and resources expected to come out of the federal CARES act, and how they can access those.
A link to register for the assistance through the BEAR program can be found at the Missoula City-County Joint Information Center at covid19.missoula.co, on the Missoula Economic Partnership's website at missoulapartnership.com, and at Accelerate Montana at acceleratemontana.umt.edu.
Kier said the program is designed to help "make sure that every dollar or minute you spend with a legal advisor or accountant or potentially with a bank is as efficient and simple as possible."
Kier said that two businesses had already applied for help Thursday afternoon within a few hours of the site going up.
Businesses who apply for the BEAR program should receive a response within 24 hours, Kier said. After submitting a form, the BEAR team will work with other partners on the task force to identify the agency best suited to help based on the businesses' needs and circumstances. Kier told the Missoulian that UM staff and faculty are operating the BEAR program.
In addition to the BEAR program, the task force developed a four-step process businesses should take right now. The process, which can be found on MEP's website, advises businesses to protect the health and safety of their workforce, evaluate their contracts, assess their cash flow and, finally, contact a lender or the Small Business Administration for economic relief.
Kier told the Missoulian local businesses can still complete a survey on MEP's site, which they are constantly updating as the COVID-19 situation evolves, to understand the struggles businesses are facing and where they can help.
"I think the level of uncertainty has been the chief concern, and trying to create more clarity has been our chief course of business," Kier said. "Now that we have more clarity, we're really trying to understand how these programs are working on the ground, giving feedback to policymakers and leaders so they understand what needs to change, if anything."
Bryan von Lossberg, Missoula City Council president, told the Missoulian he thought the work done so far by the economic recovery task force serves as "a good example of why we invest alongside the private sector in an organization like MEP."
Von Lossberg, who has an ex-officio board seat on the MEP board as council president, said he and his colleagues have also been following the advice and recommendations from another financial task force that MEP is chairing.
"We're going to start seeing some disaster relief funding come into the community and one of the biggest things council is going to have to do is be really strategic with our budget and have an eye on where are the gaps and where can we devote resources," he told the Missoulian.
County commissioners also approved a budget amendment on Thursday to include an additional $135,115 in federal funding for the county's COVID-19 emergency response efforts. Leah Hickey, a public health emergency preparedness coordinator for the county, said that money will come in the form of a grant resulting from the federal CARES act. The money will add to the county's overall funding to address the COVID-19 situation. That funding currently includes the county's other public health and emergency preparedness grant for about $145,000 and money from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Hickey said she was not sure whether the funding had already been spent and that the county is still figuring out "where they’re at exactly" with emergency expenses.
"We’re putting everything under public health and emergency preparedness for now," she said.
