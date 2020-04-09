Task force provides support for Missoula County's small businesses

Kier told the Missoulian local businesses can still complete a survey on MEP's site, which they are constantly updating as the COVID-19 situation evolves, to understand the struggles businesses are facing and where they can help.

"I think the level of uncertainty has been the chief concern, and trying to create more clarity has been our chief course of business," Kier said. "Now that we have more clarity, we're really trying to understand how these programs are working on the ground, giving feedback to policymakers and leaders so they understand what needs to change, if anything."

Bryan von Lossberg, Missoula City Council president, told the Missoulian he thought the work done so far by the economic recovery task force serves as "a good example of why we invest alongside the private sector in an organization like MEP."

Von Lossberg, who has an ex-officio board seat on the MEP board as council president, said he and his colleagues have also been following the advice and recommendations from another financial task force that MEP is chairing.

"We're going to start seeing some disaster relief funding come into the community and one of the biggest things council is going to have to do is be really strategic with our budget and have an eye on where are the gaps and where can we devote resources," he told the Missoulian.