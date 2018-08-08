While the factors leading to Missoula’s lack of affordable housing are complex, a task force has come up with five broad strategy recommendations that could loosen the tightening stranglehold for both renters and future homeowners.
The Missoula Housing Policy Steering Committee — a group of stakeholders including real estate agents, banks and other interested citizens — met during the past seven months and created the five general areas that need to be addressed, with multiple recommendations within those areas.
The areas include creating a regulatory environment in alignment with the community's growth goals, preserving and creating “true” affordable housing, collaborating to provide more innovation and capacity, doing more public education and outreach, and finding funding and revenue sources.
For example, under regulations and codes, the task force said the city should create more or better incentives for townhomes, which need less infrastructure than single-family houses, and make it easier to create accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.
In the preserving and creating category, Eran Pehan, Missoula’s Housing and Community Development director, said the city and county need to better define what actually is considered “affordable” housing in and around Missoula.
“Communities often define targeted incomes to reach when providing incentives or subsidies to develop affordable housing,” Pehan said after her presentation Wednesday to the Missoula City Council. “… The federal government sets these definitions for funds they distribute. Local municipalities should also set these definitions for local funds distributed.
“This does not mean we have to decide who we are helping, it just means we need to be clear about our definitions of ‘affordable housing’ when providing incentives and subsidies.”
Under the innovation heading, the task force recognized the need for clear data, so the city can better define housing needs and have benchmarks to know if it is accomplishing its goals.
In the funding and revenue category, the group said that state-level policies affect the local housing supplies, and those barriers need to be addressed. The task force members also noted that most communities aren’t good at explaining the reasons why affordable housing is a shared public concern.
Pehan said that in the greater Missoula area, rental prices are rising but wages are not, meaning people are spending larger portions of their incomes on housing. That leaves less money for other necessities including health, food, and child care. The lack of affordable housing also hurts the community’s ability to attract new employers to the region and maintain a diverse population with equitable opportunities, she said.
“Sixty-nine percent of Missoula renters earning less than $35,000 per year are cost-burdened, paying more than 30 percent of the income toward housing,” Pehan said. “That means in Missoula, a single renter earning less than $17 an hour is struggling to pay rent.”
In addition, tightened standards for mortgage loans and the increasingly higher home prices are prompting more people to rent. Eran said that a household must earn more than $70,000 a year to purchase the median-priced $270,000 home.
“The current median family income in Missoula is $66,000,” she added. “Our public school teachers, social workers, young professionals, and city and county employees are struggling to purchase homes.”
In addition, the task force noted the need to explore gaps in affordable housing for targeted populations, including seniors. David Avery, who works with the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative to find homes for convicted felons returning to their communities, asked that this segment of the population also be kept in mind when talking about affordable housing.
“They are formally or informally discriminated against because of their record,” Avery said. “We have all kinds of ideas we think the city can help with.”
Council members had a few questions about some of the focal points, but overall said they are excited to be moving forward to the next phase of the work. That includes creating technical working groups, made up of key city and county staff members, as well as people in the private sector, to distill the broad recommendations into an affordable housing policy, which will be brought back to the council for additional discussion in November.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the conversation,” said council member Mirtha Becerra. “We need to be really creative with our partnerships we come up with and the policies we set in motion and incentives we put out there for our community to use.”