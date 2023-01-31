Taste Lewis and Clark's winter diet at Lolo Hot Springs

When the Lewis and Clark Expedition spent the winter of 1805–06 on the Pacific Coast at Fort Clatsop, they sustained themselves on a diet of elk, wild salmon, crab and potatoes through a cold, wet and monotonous winter.

On Thursday night, diners can eat as Lewis and Clark did that winter, but in the comfort of the historic Lolo Hot Springs — no hand-built fort required. And, an enhancement not afforded to the Corps of Discovery: A local historian will lecture on the expedition's time wintering on the Oregon and Washington coastline near the mouth of the Columbia River.

The dinner is the second installment in a series of Lewis and Clark Wild Game Banquets offered by the Lolo Hot Springs Resort Restaurant, about a 45-minute drive southwest of Missoula on Lolo Pass (U.S. Highway 12). Thursday's dinner begins at 6 p.m. Reservations are required; the dinner is $45 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 406-273-2290 or emailing info@lolohotsprings.com. The banquet is limited to 50 seats, but some were still available as of Tuesday afternoon. The banquet also includes a free soak in the springs, which normally costs $10.

Thursday's banquet features elk pot roast, wild salmon, stuffed crab, fingerling potatoes and huckleberry shortbread cake. Wines and honey mead will be served, as well. Francis Wiegand, a Lewis and Clark historian from Missoula, will examine the expedition's experiences during the 1805–06 winter, including enduring cold, rainy weather, harvesting local food, and extracting salt from seawater.

The first banquet, in mid-October, harked back to the expedition's time in the Bitterroot Valley and around the hot spring earlier in 1805. That meal offered bison rib roast with steamed onions and special glaze, Cornish game hen with huckleberry sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, salad and soup, fry bread and huckleberry dessert. Each dish carried a description taken from Lewis and Clark's journals. Brent Olson, owner of Lolo Hot Springs Resort, said in a statement that the first dinner "was a rousing success" met with compliments on the food, lecture and complimentary soak.