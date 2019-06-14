The fire and the day were hot Friday afternoon when Linda Johnson draped the first American flag over two burn barrels in southwest Missoula.
Black smoke first, then yellow flames slowly consumed the Red, White and Blue.
“That’s the way to do it,” murmured Rev. Paul Armstrong. “With reverence. Respectful.”
There followed the official “retirement” of some 400 haggard flags in a field of clover across the street from the American Legion’s Lindborg-Cregg baseball field.
Most were Old Glories past their prime, but there were others, including at least one representing each of the six branches of U.S. military service.
The occasion was Missoula’s annual flag retirement ritual on Flag Day, June 14, something Armstrong said American Legion Hellgate Post 27 and the Missoula United Veterans Council has been doing for at least 30 years.
“People are kind of always wondering,” said John Angwin, Post 27 commander. “They don’t want to throw it in the garbage or the Dumpster. They know that’s not right. What we try to do is give them the opportunity to bring flags in and do this at an appropriate time, respectful.”
It was a simple ceremony — four women and three men stood at attention after fires were started in a pair of central barrels flanked by two lower ones. Cardboard and a generous splash of kerosene got them going.
Angwin said Friday’s small gathering reflected the absence of Susan Campbell Reneau, the driving force behind Missoula’s patriotic and veterans celebrations.
Reneau was in Washington, D.C., over Memorial Day, where her husband, Jack Reneau, was featured on stage with other Vietnam veterans in the PBS Memorial Day Concert on the U.S. Capitol Lawn. Then the Reneaus were off to Europe for events surrounding the 75th anniversary of D-Day as part of a Missoula group following the Miss Montana DC-3 airplane.
Angwin said throughout the year the used flags are brought to the Legion post on Ronan Street, VFW Post 209 on West Main Street or to either Missoula Textile location. In past years, the Legion and Veterans Council staged a second flag retirement on Pearl Harbor Day, but the weather on Dec. 7 prompted a once-a-year Flag Day event.
As chaplain for 13 American Legion Posts in a four-county area, as well as other local veterans organization, Armstrong joined Angwin and Johnson, who was standing in as vice-post commander in reading a three-page scripted ritual prior to the flag burning.
“A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze, or a beautiful banner of finest silk,” Armstrong read. “Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great; but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we and our comrades have worked for and lived for, and died for a free nation of free men ...”
Flag Day was officially established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress. While not an official federal holiday, it became National Flag Day in 1949 by an Act of Congress, which leaves it to the president’s discretion to officially proclaim its observance.
President Donald Trump, who shares a birthday with Flag Day, made the proclamation on June 7. It read, in part: “The American flag helps us to never forget the values of our Republic, and the valor of the men and women in uniform who have defended it. When we look at the red, white, and blue ... we are reminded of the blood spilled across generations to safeguard liberty.
"We are prompted to reflect with pride on the purity and righteousness of our cause — the same pride that swelled in the hearts of our boys as they took the beaches of Normandy, and as they raised the flag on Iwo Jima. And we are strengthened in our resolve to pursue justice and safeguard the rule of law, so that freedom can march on.”
On Friday, Republican Senators Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota reintroduced a constitutional amendment that would allow Congress to prohibit the burning of the American flag. Similar attempts in the past, including Daines’ resolution in 2017, have died in Congress.
Armstrong said the amendment had no bearing on the Legion’s formal ceremony.
“We are not destroying, we are retiring,” he said, pointing at the hundreds of flags, large and small, piled on a table out of reach of fire.
“Every one of those girls there served honorably and faithfully over this land of freedom, and millions of our sons and daughters fought for us to be officially authorized to retire the flag.”