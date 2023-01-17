Tax bill would exempt tribal members transferring fee land

A bill providing tax exemptions for tribal members who own fee land and are in the process of converting that land to trust went before the Legislature on Tuesday.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, called Senate Bill 119 a “clean-up bill,” slightly revising a law passed last session, which said that property owned in fee by a tribe is temporarily exempt from taxation when that land is being transferred to trust, and under certain other conditions.

“That’s all this bill does is to include the tribal member,” Webber explained to the Senate Taxation Committee.

Fee vs. trust land

Webber’s bill concerns “fee land,” which refers to property that an individual owns outright. Trust land refers to property held in trust by the U.S. government for the benefit of Native American tribes or for the benefit of individual tribal members.

Fee land is taxed and can be sold to anyone, where trust land is not taxed and can only be sold to a tribe or tribal member.

What’s this bill about?

In her address to the Senate Taxation Committee, Webber explained that there are tribal members who have fee land and want to put it into trust.

She noted that the process of transferring fee land to trust can take years, as it must go through the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Department of Interior. As the law is currently written, tribal members must pay taxes on fee land even as they are waiting for that land to become trust. But, Webber explained, SB 119 will change that by adding tax exemptions for individual tribal members entering this process.

Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, asked Webber whether it’s better for tribal members to have land in fee or trust, and Webber said it’s often best to have a combination of the two. She said she herself owns fee land and has relatives who put trust land into fee so they could expand their ranches and grow their cattle herds.

“First of all, as an Indian, it’s very hard for me to go into a bank,” Webber explained, adding that reservations have historically been redlined and Native people have been excluded from financial systems.

“The reason my husband and I put our land into fee was to get a house,” Webber continued. “Otherwise, we could not get a house, buy our own home. … (Tribes) set aside fee property for the same purpose — to get loans, to support their functions. Otherwise, they prefer (land) in trust status. But we use a combination of both of them.”

What do people think about it?

Patrick Yawakie-Peltier, who is representing the Blackfeet Nation during the session, called the bill “an important step forward in the state-tribal government-to-government relationship.”

“The Blackfeet Tribe and tribal members, like many other tribal nations, are in the process of acquiring lands lost during the Dawes Act … and the property tax exemption provides temporary relief during the process,” he said.

The General Allotment Act of 1887, also known as the Dawes Act, authorized the president to allot portions of reservation land to individual tribal members. Individual allotments were to remain in trust for 25 years, and after that, the land would become fee, which is taxed. The law also authorized the Interior Secretary to negotiate with tribes to dispossess all “excess” land remaining after allotments — for the purpose of non-Native settlement.

The government ultimately sold more than 90 million acres of tribal land to non-Native citizens. Many who spoke in support of the bill alluded to the devastation of the Allotment Era and argued that SB 119 would help tribes and tribal members who are working to reclaim their land.

Mark Baker, who spoke on behalf of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, called the bill “a welcome piece of legislation.”

Keegan Medrano, policy director for the ACLU Montana, said SB 119 will empower tribal nations.

“We are still here,” Medrano said. “Our nations are still here, left to pick up the pieces of this failed big government policy. … SB 119 could begin to restore the land in our communities … We can empower our nations as we stitch ourselves back together from the damage of the federal government’s policy.”

Jade Bahr, a state-tribal policy analyst with the Montana Budget and Policy Center, advocated for the bill to pass and said that land in trust not only helps restore tribal sovereignty but it can also open access to federal programs and services, like housing, economic development and cultural resource protection.

No one spoke in opposition of the bill.

Webber concluded by saying she hoped she educated the committee. The committee did not yet take executive action on the bill.