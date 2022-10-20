Tax funds approved for Northside street extensions, feasibility study for bridge upgrade

There will be new roadways in the Northside neighborhood as that area sees significant growth, after a Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board meeting on Thursday.

Also, the plan for a new non-motorized river crossing in Missoula is moving forward.

First, the MRA board unanimously voted to approve $305,000 in Tax Increment Financing for right-of-way improvements to Palmer, Charlo and Shakespeare streets. It’s all part of the planning for a large housing project on Scott Street being undertaken by Ravara Development of Missoula.

“The Ravara development is expected to include a mix of approximately 300 rental and for-sale housing opportunities for individuals earning a range of incomes,” explained Annie Gorski, the deputy MRA director. “Including a minimum of 70 income-restricted, for-sale condos and townhomes to be situated on a Community Land Trust. These Community Land Trust units will be permanently affordable.”

The street work is necessary to keep traffic from clogging up.

“The Northside neighborhood is experiencing significant housing growth and there is limited east-west and north-south connectivity,” Gorski explained. “The improvements to Charlo, Palmer and Shakespeare extend existing streets to expand the street network between Shakespeare and Scott Street, and Palmer and the alley north of Charlo. The North Reserve-Scott Street Master Plan recommends supporting the plan area with an interconnected multi-modal transportation system that is convenient for all modes.”

Essentially, Shakespeare will be extended south from Rogers Street, while Palmer and Charlo will be extended west from Scott Street and connected to that new portion of Shakespeare. It will create a new mini-grid for traffic.

Board member Ruth Reineking said she’s supportive of the project, but she noted that people who live in the area are concerned about traffic on Scott Street.

Next, the board voted unanimously to approve $341,102 in Tax Increment Financing funds to pay for studying the feasibility of adding a shared-use bike/pedestrian path to the Bitterroot Spur Line railroad trestle over the Clark Fork River. The train bridge, which connects West Broadway to McCormick Park, has been eyed by the city as a way to add a new crossing over the river in a busy part of town.

“A bicycle/pedestrian bridge at this location would…complete a critical link in the 50-mile stretch of the Bitterroot Trail connecting downtown Missoula to downtown Hamilton,” explained MRA project manager Tod Gass. “This connection will provide a safe, non-motorized crossing of the Clark Fork River, effectively connecting the Heart of Missoula Neighborhood and the Westside Neighborhood north of the river to the Riverfront Neighborhood on the south side of the river.”

He noted that the Downtown Master Plan references the need for a non-motorized connection linking downtown to the parks and trail system south of the river.

The train tracks would not be removed.

“Montana Rail Link is not abandoning the Bitterroot Spur Line,” Gass said. “So any modification of the bridge comes with the condition that the bridge can continue to be used for rail use if the need arises.”

The money will go to HDR Engineering to study the bridge and look for problems.

If an insurmountable problem, defect or flaw is discovered during any point of the feasibility study, the MRA may exercise the option to terminate the agreement and cease work on the project.

The bridge was built around the late 1800s, according to Dustin Hirose of HDR, and two of the girders may be even older. Workers will have to hang by ropes to inspect the structure.

“Due to the age of the structure and lack of good as-constructed plans, it’s going to take some field work to go out and see actually what we’re dealing with there,” Hirose said.

Reineking said she wanted to make sure that the city is not paying for any improvements that will only benefit Montana Rail Link.

“The devil’s in the details,” explained board chair Karl Englund, agreeing with Reineking.

MRA Director Ellen Buchanan, the director of the MRA, said MRL is a great community partner and that this project will have a large public benefit.

In the past, Buchanan has estimated that the cost of adding a bike/pedestrian path to the bridge would be around $3.5 million. Montana Rail Link hasn’t used the bridge or the Bitterroot Spur line down to Hamilton in at least 10 years.

City Council member Daniel Carlino called in to the meeting saying he was supportive of the project and that he’s heard from constituents that they want a new crossing as well to add connectivity to the Westside neighborhood.