A controversial and much-debated bill that would have completely revised Tax Increment Financing programs in Montana was tabled in the Montana Legislature's House Taxation Committee on Friday.

Senate Bill 523, introduced by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would have removed school levies from the calculation of the tax increment and would have required a local election on TIF projects in certain situations. The bill passed the Montana Senate and Hertz added many amendments to the bill late in the process, but it wasn't enough and the bill failed to get to the full House. The committee tabled it on a 13-8 vote.

As the bill was debated this session, it became clear to many observers that the Tax Increment Financing methods used in Missoula were the main target of the bill. Many proponents and opponents of the bill came from Missoula.

On Friday, Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, said he didn't want a bill aimed at Missoula to affect communities around the entire state.

"My problem (was) with the way this occurred, because it seemed like we were dealing mainly with one community," he said. "And my perception of this is I felt like I was sitting at a town hall meeting for the city of Missoula, hearing grievances and why some of the grievances were worthy of attention. We also heard comments, electronic correspondence from communities where this policy is working very well. And we've heard more of that than we did from the aggrieved community."

Fern said he thinks it's bad policy to change a statewide statute based on a particular community.

Jesse Ramos, a former Missoula City Council member who is now the community engagement director for the libertarian/conservative group Americans for Prosperity Montana, was a strong supporter of the bill.

"The bill died a terrible death, an untimely death, and I'm writing its obituary," he said on Friday. "The problem is that we have some legislators — and I get it — they think they're there to represent their local governments, not their constituents."

Ramos has long been a critic of TIF and said he anticipated the bill failing.

"Unfortunately, constituents have to work," he said. "When you're taking on these big giants, the League of Montana Cities and Towns, a lot of these folks are paid with taxpayer dollars to fight against the interest of the taxpayers. It's frustrating."

He said he was glad there was a robust discussion on the merits of TIF. He also took issue with some of the words of members of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board and staff, who on Thursday had directed some ire at Ramos and the bill's supporters.

"Now they're saying 'blight is a threat to the community' and I hadn't seen a discussion of blight as a part of a TIF project in a long time," he said. "That's definitely a coincidence. And citizens going to Helena to fight for what they think is right is 'criminal'? That's fantastic. But the fight goes on."

The Montana state policy defining TIF states it "allows a local government or redevelopment authority to generate revenues for a group of blighted properties targeted for improvement."

Rep. Ed Butcher, R-Winnifred, said he supported the bill because he believes "bad actors" are abusing the system.

"I think this really needs to pass so that the word is out there and it sends a message to these guys who are abusing it," he said. "Big corporations that don't need these tax dollars for their construction projects. We have a person from Big Sky coming up here wanting his money, that really turned me off because those guys have more damn money than the U.S. government has."

The bill was supported by the School Administrators of Montana, who argue that TIF diverts funds from school districts and instead into construction projects in Urban Renewal Districts.

But Rep. Mark Thane, D-Missoula, took issue with Butcher's comments. Thane is the former superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.

"We've heard essentially people say that there are abuses, that it's corrupt, that it's corporate welfare," Thane said. "And I just want to go on record as saying that these funds are audited. There's oversight by local government entities. There is no evidence that there's been any kind of fraud or corruption or even abuse."

Thane said the intent of TIF is to take properties that are blighted and get them redeveloped.

"There is no money that's awarded to corporations for their vertical construction," Thane noted. "It's usually the deconstruction of existing buildings on a property. It might be utility work. It might be an amenity, such as parking for the city, but I do take some offense at the allegations that it's in some way corrupt or being abused when there's been no evidence presented."

Thane said that it's only been two years since the law was changed to allow smaller towns and districts to use TIF, so he thinks there needs to be more time allowed for those projects to come to fruition.