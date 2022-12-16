Tax reform tops Missoula mayor’s state legislative priorities

With the Montana legislative session set to kick off on Jan. 2, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess laid out his administrative priorities for the upcoming legislative process this week.

Top on Hess’ list was tax reform.

“We are in an untenable property tax situation,” he said Wednesday, echoing a refrain that has become common among Missoula government leaders.

He pointed out 96% of local revenue for Montana cities comes from property taxes, compared to about 71% in many other states.

“Our property tax system was built on an economy that just doesn’t exist anymore,” said Hess.

He added that any local option tax should be accompanied by a property tax relief component as well, and he stressed he generally wants to support measures that protect local government base budgets.

Housing initiatives came in second on Hess’ list of priorities. He said the Missoula administration agrees with the Governor’s Housing Task Force — regulatory reform alone won’t solve the city’s housing problems.

Still, Hess said, “We’ll of course support regulatory reforms that improve local government efficiency and allow us to continue to chart our own path forward.”

Keeping that path clear for local government was a key takeaway for Hess and his colleagues on the Missoula City Council.

“The continued attacks on local control is something that’s very alarming,” said Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson.

The goal of ensuring local control also impacts tax increment financing, another priority for Hess and his team.

“It truly is our only tool and our best tool for investing in infrastructure development, in the creation of jobs and in other elements that really contribute to the economic vitality of our communities,” said Hess.

He added the city is working out workforce housing solutions through TIF thanks to a new change in the last legislative session.

Mental health services and other crisis services also figure into Hess’ goals for the session.

Following mental health cuts in 2017, Hess explained, local governments across Montana have increasingly been saddled with the burden of caring for residents’ mental health. The problem has been exacerbated by compounding factors, he added.

“We have these converging crises of addiction, mental health and homelessness and generally supporting people in our community in crisis and we’ll support efforts to provide funding in those arenas,” said Hess.

Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones pointed out Missoula’s various service providers are currently serving approximately 500 individuals experiencing houselessness.

2022 Point-in-Time survey data, which is gathered on a single day each year, suggested 325 homeless people currently live in Missoula, but service providers often criticize the survey for underrepresenting the problem.

With American Rescue Plan Act funds running out, Jones said, “it’s not going to get better. It’s going to get worse.”

On the environmental front, Hess also wants to support transitions to renewable energy by utilizing tools like the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act. The Legislature could help those efforts, Hess said, by making it easier for municipalities to access those federal resources.

Hess’ final priority is records management reform. City clerks statewide are working on cleaning up a clunky system that imposes expensive bureaucratic rules on city management.

For example, the state has to authorize the disposal of city records, even though it rarely knows the content of those records, Hess explained.

“It just creates a challenge for the efficiency of local government,” he said.

The legislators themselves will likely face an efficiency challenge, with 4,100 bill drafts already reported, according to Jessica Miller with the mayor’s office.

That’s more than the number of bills drafted each of the past two sessions.

Missoula residents can keep up to date with the progress of the session at Missoulainsession.com.