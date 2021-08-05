Taxes, homelessness drive Ward 4 candidate Alan Ault to again run for Missoula City Council

Running on a platform pushing back against increased homeowner taxes and homelessness, Ward 4 candidate Alan Ault said he wants to be a fiscally responsible voice on council.
Ault, 71, is retired and the founder of a local nonprofit, Montana Automotive Technologies, which seeks to educate youth looking to enter the automotive industry.
"The reasons I'm running, again, is the way the city's buying property (and) I think the city is totally mishandling the homeless slash vagrant population," Ault said on Wednesday. "Those are the big ones."
Missoula has embarked on significant land banking, which is the process of buying property and later selling to spark development. Ault also questioned the purchase of Marshall Mountain, which will cost $1.85 million if the city executes the contract.
Missoula has around $216 million in debt and Ault would like to reduce this, either through divesting land or other reductions.
"We have a city council person saying, hey, debt is good. We have good debt," Ault said. "No, there is no such thing as good debt. To my thinking ... the city should have zero debt. Because you have debt and then you have debt service.
"We have kids born today in Missoula, that they'll be paying off that $216 million and the way it's going, it'll be a lot higher than that."
Ault has numerous issues with tax increment financing and how the Missoula Redevelopment Agency has spent those funds, he said. If elected, he would seek to reduce the MRA's power and scale back or get rid of TIF funding.
He would also push council to conduct a forensic audit of city spending, he said, adding that increased transparency is a goal and city council has little control over how TIF money is spent.
It is not the city's duty to provide affordable housing, he said.
"The duties of the city are to provide the wherewithal for developers, homeowners and agencies to provide homes at a reasonable cost to its citizenry," Ault said. "We have so many levels of bureaucracy for these developers (that) just prohibits them getting their work done and it really slows things down and the cost of everything goes up."
It is also not the city's responsibility to provide homeless people with shelter, he said. He did not support the city's purchase of the Sleepy Inn, which has been used to house homeless people who are either at risk or are quarantined due to COVID-19.
Instead of putting money toward developing properties to give unhoused people a place to live, money should go instead toward programs "that help people help themselves," he said.
Ault contends there are three categories of unhoused people: temporarily homeless, mentally ill and those who choose to be homeless.
"What are the current laws with these people? Put them to work, train them," Ault said. "If you say, yeah, we'll furnish your housing, it's Monday, here's your room, you're going to pay around $500 a month for your room and you start work Tuesday morning and you're going to be with a sweep crew to start sweeping Higgins Avenue and we're going to pay minimum wage.
"That's how we can use our money. How long do you think those people are going to stick around Missoula?"
Ault ran for the Board of County Commissioners last election cycle and this is his third time running for city council. City council races are nonpartisan, though he said he leans toward Republican values and would be happy to get the party's endorsement.
Ault is running against Mike Nugent, who received an endorsement from the Missoula County Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested city council races.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com