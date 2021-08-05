Taxes, homelessness drive Ward 4 candidate Alan Ault to again run for Missoula City Council

Ault has numerous issues with tax increment financing and how the Missoula Redevelopment Agency has spent those funds, he said. If elected, he would seek to reduce the MRA's power and scale back or get rid of TIF funding.

He would also push council to conduct a forensic audit of city spending, he said, adding that increased transparency is a goal and city council has little control over how TIF money is spent.

It is not the city's duty to provide affordable housing, he said.

"The duties of the city are to provide the wherewithal for developers, homeowners and agencies to provide homes at a reasonable cost to its citizenry," Ault said. "We have so many levels of bureaucracy for these developers (that) just prohibits them getting their work done and it really slows things down and the cost of everything goes up."

It is also not the city's responsibility to provide homeless people with shelter, he said. He did not support the city's purchase of the Sleepy Inn, which has been used to house homeless people who are either at risk or are quarantined due to COVID-19.