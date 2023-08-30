When the Missoula City Council debated how to allocate funds earlier this month for the new annual budget, council members inserted a $21,700 item in the mayor’s proposed expenditures. Before the extra spending was tacked on to support herbicide-free maintenance at McCormick Park, city property taxes were already looking at a 9.71% increase. By the end of budget deliberations, that figure climbed to 9.78%.

Approving — and expanding — the Missoula city budget was a decision that drew ample criticism for its impact on property taxes. Around the same time as the city decided its new budget, Montana homeowners received their updated property valuations from the state. Many were shocked at the increase in their home values, fearing that would portend untenable tax increases.

But is out-of-control local spending to blame for the impending tax hike? Or is there more at play in the calculations cutting into Montanans’ pocketbooks? Leaders from around the city and across the state disagree on the cause of rising taxes in Montana communities.

Option A: Local spending is to blame

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, served in the Montana Legislature that weighed multiple property tax measures this spring. In his mind, the blame for tax hikes falls on local government leaders and their loose purse strings.

His solution to rising taxes includes lowering local spending, finding alternative revenue sources, or some combination of both. Shifting the burden from residential to other property tax classes, Hertz said, wouldn’t ultimately provide relief to homeowners and renters. In his view, taxpayers would simply end up seeing increases in other areas, like utilities or commercial products.

“You’ve got to pay for it,” Hertz said of local services, “and don’t expect the rest of the state to subsidize it.”

CEO Kendall Cotton of the small-government advocacy group Frontier Institute agreed with Hertz’s analysis.

“As budgets grow, that guarantees higher taxes,” he said. “All of that keeps going up, and the primary driver is the spending side of the equation for local budgets.”

Cotton recommended a simple budget formula: inflation plus population growth. Demands for other services, he said, need to be met with frugality and tough decision-making by elected officials.

Some Montana municipalities, such as Kalispell and Whitefish, are seeing local property taxes decrease this year, Cotton pointed out. That’s evidence that minimizing spending at the local level is a viable option for city and county leaders, he said.

“It’s time for leadership,” he said, “and tough decisions.”

Option B: Some blame the Legislature

But those who serve in local government, along with former heads of the Montana Department of Revenue, aren’t buying the logic of Hertz’s and Cotton’s argument. Instead, they blame Hertz and his colleagues, particularly for opting not to adjust the residential tax rate.

Legislators were warned in November 2022 to reduce the residential tax rate from 1.35% to 0.94%, because of rising house prices. Historically, the Montana Legislature has fine-tuned the residential tax rate on appraisal years with notable changes in the housing market. But the rate homeowners will pay when they receive their October bills remains at 1.35%.

“Either it was a deliberate policy decision that was made quietly or they were asleep at the switch,” said Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess, an ardent advocate for tax reform at the state level. “Neither one of those are good.”

Hess pushed back against criticisms of his administration’s penchant for spending, noting that governments like Missoula’s are increasingly being asked to take on roles outside their traditional scope, like providing homelessness programming.

“No one ever calls me and says will you cut the grass in the parks less often?” he pointed out. “Will you patch less potholes? No one ever says it would be great if it took an extra 30 seconds for fire trucks to arrive. We get requests for more services.”

Plus, he explained, different municipalities are apples and oranges. Kalispell’s government takes on some services Missoula’s doesn’t, while Missoula pays for programs that Kalispell isn’t responsible for. Homelessness, for example, is about an equal-size problem in Missoula County and Flathead County, according to point-in-time survey data. But Missoula’s homeless shelters are city-supported while Kalispell’s warming center falls to nonprofit service providers.

Instead of curtailing spending to lower taxes, Hess wants to see creative tax reform options, like a local option sales tax, a local option income tax, a property tax circuit breaker and/or a gas tax.

County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, who is eyeing a 5.4% tax increase if he and his fellow commissioners approve their fiscal 2024 budget in September, also champions tax reform at the state level. He, like Hess, doesn’t believe it’s fair or wise to blame local bodies for overspending.

“Two-thirds of the money we spend in Missoula County,” he said, “does not come from local property taxes.”

Grants account for the bulk of the county’s expenditures. Likewise, Slotnick added, the mill cap imposed by the state puts a limit on how much the county can tax its residents. That limit is half the three-year rate of inflation. The state is not subject to a mill cap in the same way as the county is.

Slotnick further chiseled away at the local spending argument by pointing out property taxes in Missoula County would increase even if he and his colleagues chose not to add a cent to their annual budget.

“We are experiencing a humongous, historic burden shift,” said Slotnick. “We are not responsible for the burden shift.”

His solution: look to the Legislature for tax relief options. But could it take another two years before those options are once again on the Legislature’s table?

Not necessarily, according to former Missoula Mayor and Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas. The Legislature could call a special session and finally adjust the residential tax rate, a move he would welcome. Kadas would also like to see exemptions for certain taxpayers and, in the long-term, housing solutions.

“I think local governments are part of the whole system,” said Kadas, “and part of the increases. Blaming local government is not an argument that is justified by the facts.”

In addition to unfair rates for different classes of property taxpayers, Kadas highlighted the exemptions in place that he believes favor large industrial and commercial entities. Those include exemptions regarding business equipment for industrial taxpayers and intangible personal property for telecommunications.

Another former DOR director, Dan Bucks, said he believes those exemptions are a big part of the problem.

“Since 1999,” he said, “the Legislature has enacted property tax exemptions and other breaks that favor large corporate and industrial taxpayers over homeowners and renters.”

Those exemptions, coupled with the persistent 1.35% residential rate, have put vulnerable Montanans on a crash course toward financial instability, said Bucks.

“In 2023,” he said, “Montana homeowners and renters are about to experience the largest property tax increase in history, nearly $200 million, an 18% increase in one year. That has never happened before.”

Option C: None of the above

Yet another view of the property tax increase comes from University of Montana economist Pat Barkey. While the Montana tax system is complicated, he said, the reason for the upcoming tax hike is far simpler.

“This is just a consequence of what’s going on in the housing market,” said Barkey. With housing prices increasing, so too are property valuations. “With inflation, how can you expect property tax to be the same?”

As tax bases expand, taxes rise; the same thing happened with Montana income tax in the direct aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Barkey argued that the recent outcry over property taxes actually gives voice to a refrain that renters and would-be homeowners have repeated throughout the past few years: “We have huge issues with housing availability and affordability in Montana.”

The property tax system generates particular consternation, he said, because it’s an opaque process that comes directly in the mail to taxpayers. Taxes at the pump, for example, or withheld through income tax, seem easier for Montanans to swallow.

“Those kind of things could be worked on,” said Barkey. But he added, “There’s nothing at all to suggest that property taxes are any more broken now than they were before."