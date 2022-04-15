Taylor Ramos: MCPS District B school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Taylor Ramos

Age: 24

Occupation: Legal assistant

Education: I attended public high school at Bowman County Public High School in Bowman, North Dakota. I graduated in May 2020 from the University of Montana as a double major in psychology and political science.

Family: I am happily married to former city councilman Jesse Ramos, and we are proud dog parents to our mini golden doodle Rand. And hope to be proud parents of children someday soon.

What inspired you to run for school board?

As a young newly married woman, my husband and I started looking at the education system our future children would be a part of. Schools across the county and even right here in Missoula are not prioritizing the highest quality education. I could not sit on the sidelines while I watched our next generation continue to be put at risk. I may not have children of my own right now, but I care so deeply about ensuring this next generation receives the best education possible.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

In my point of view the school board should be representative of the community if not one and the same. It is important that our board is made up of everyday men and women who represent the vast majorities of our district. We need a board that is in touch with the everyday concerns of Missoula’s parents.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

My main goal is to provide some much-needed transparency to the board. I want to continue to provide support to the students, parents, and teachers in a way where they are getting the answers they need. So much of the current handlings seem to be a mystery until they are already done. I also want to ensure we are putting as much emphasis on STEM education as possible. As a high school representative, I find it incredibly important we are exposing students to a wide variety of career paths other than just the university track which may not be right for some students. The trades, for example, are often overlooked as a viable career choice.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

We need to bring rigorous debate and create a welcoming and tolerant environment for the free exchange of ideas of board members. For too long the Missoula County school board has been an echo chamber that only permits discussions on topics that are agreed upon by the board. Any dissenting topic is frowned upon and shunned and outright dismissed. The board needs to set an example for the students it represents that the free exchange of ideas and an openness to new topics is not only welcome but represents the bedrock of American education.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

The public school system of Missoula County needs to put those funds to use helping its lowest earners, which it claims to represent, be able to stay in Missoula. While those funds cannot directly be credited back to the taxpayers, they can be used to offset upcoming costs to offer relief to those lowest income earners in their district. While this might not result in a significant reduction in their constituents’ taxes, it would be one less household bill that skyrockets, pushing their ability to continue to live in Missoula further and further out of reach.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

Any steps that Missoula County takes to hire and retain staff must always be put behind the needs of both the students and the parents. At the end of the day the shareholders of MCPS are the citizens of Missoula, our clients are the children and parents of Missoula and teachers, and administration are staff. While critical to the objective, our job as board members is to cater first to the needs of the students and parents. My real concern is meeting the needs of the students and parents as I believe that is where MCPS has been failing.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.