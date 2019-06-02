SEELEY LAKE — Twenty-nine Blackhawks brought their high school careers to a close Sunday at the Seeley-Swan High School commencement, with a farewell from teachers, coaches and staff.
Family and friends of the graduates packed the school’s gymnasium for a ceremony led by Principal Kathleen Pecora, who will be retiring after this year, and bookended by speeches from the class of 2019’s salutatorian and valedictorian.
“The best way to live, is to appreciate each minute as an unrepeatable miracle. Work at your work. Play at your play. Shed your tears. Enjoy your laughter,” Pecora said to the Class of 2019.
“’Accept the fact that this is the best time of your life,’” Pecora quoted from an anonymous note she found years ago in a book checked out from the library.
“Every year since I’ve been here, the students have been awesome. But this year, they’ve just gotten awesomer,” said Pecora, who also taught English at the high school for nine years.
Students filed into the gymnasium to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance,” played on piano by SSHS Choir Director Shauna Anders. Anders accompanied graduating senior Shawn Lane Mackie-Wendel in a performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which he dedicated to his grandmother.
Salutatorian Ashley Miller gave a special thanks to both Pecora and the rest of the faculty during her speech. With a total student body of little more than 100, each student has a teacher with whom they developed a special bond.
Miller also told students to not lose sight of who they want to become in the next four years, with those about to receive their diploma being a new generation of “loggers, dentists, chemical engineers, fashion designers, teachers and lawyers.”
“High school students are like ticking time bombs,” said Tanisha Rhoades, who will be starting next fall as a creative writing major at the University of Montana. “We’re all so anxious to graduate and start our lives.”
Rhoades plans to become a teacher with her degree and help inspire future high school students who share her passion for poetry.
A slideshow captured their transition to adulthood, with photos of the students as children followed by their graduation shots. From Seeley-Swan High School, destinations for the students include universities across the Northwest, tech and cosmetology schools, the U.S. Army and one bound for Milan, Italy.
Before getting their diplomas, each graduate took a rose and walked into the audience. Some held back tears while they handed off a rose, meant for the person who inspired them the most throughout high school, to parents, grandparents and friends.
Keynote speaker David Cahoon, assistant coach for the girls basketball team and track and field, asked the class of 2019 to take to heart the small challenges of high school, like those faced by the state championship-winning girls track and field team, and apply them to the trials that face them ahead. He said the team drilled for hours on end, just so it would pay off during a few minutes of competition.
“The tests, the papers and the injuries. Those are just practice for what’s next,” Cahoon said. “You now have the opportunity to be the voice in the back of your head that either helps you grow, or holds you back.”
Valedictorian Hunter Shelmerdine congratulated the class on becoming part of the history of Seeley Lake. He echoed the class motto from Joseph Campbell, whose work centered on the mythological journey of the hero.
“If you take nothing else from today, just remember, ‘the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are.’ The world is a big place. Enjoy the adventure,” he said, before asking the graduates to move their tassels to the left.