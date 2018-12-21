Teachers and school staff surprised students at Meadow Hill Middle School when they broke into a flash mob and performed a choreographed dance to the tune of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” on Friday morning.
The teachers paused an assembly to perform the dance, which featured about 20 school employees shimmying, shuffling and vogueing.
At one point, the dancers formed a circle and performed solos, with a counselor diving belly-first onto a rolling table, wrapped like a present, toward the crowd.
Students wearing festive hats and sweaters stood up and began cheering from the bleachers.
“I was confused and I was like ‘What is this?’” said Brooklyn Rummel, an eighth-grader in the orchestra. “And then everyone got up. It was just so funny.”
Staff organized the flash mob as an effort to kick off winter break on a lighter note.
“One thing we are working on this year at Meadow Hill is to build community and relationships with our students and our staff and just among each other,” said Natalie Hotchkiss, a teacher at Meadow Hill who choreographed the dance.
Hotchkiss said she drew on previous dance experience to come up with the dance, which staff rehearsed for four weeks.
“It brought our staff even closer together to laugh and have fun and just enjoy each other outside of academics,” Hotchkiss said.
Staff practiced in the teachers' lounge after school for one day each week to keep the event a surprise. Hotchkiss also created videos so teachers could practice at home.
Alanna Vaneps, the assistant principal at Meadow Hill, said the school had been playing around with the idea of hosting a flash mob for awhile after the counseling staff came up with the idea.
“It was a way that we wanted to give back some celebration to the kids and be able to have some fun before we head off to break,” Vaneps said. “I think it was great for them to see us in a different way.”
Tori Waymark, an eighth-grader in the choir, said she’d never seen teachers do something like that before but thought it was a lot of fun.
In addition to the dance, the school’s choir, band and orchestra performed holiday songs such as “Hallelujah” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
The entire school got in the holiday spirit when they chimed in for the choir’s performance of “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
Rummel said it was the perfect way to spend the last day of school before winter break.