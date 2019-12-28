Elysia Bain, a high school history teacher at St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, is finally on the brink of being able to offer her students college credits for taking a high school tribal government course. But it hasn’t been easy.
A push to help students get into college — and through it — has led many high schools to offer "dual enrollment," where students can take advanced courses for both high school and college credit.
Bain already teaches a U.S. History Advanced Placement class where students can earn college credit. A semester-long class in tribal government is required at St. Labre, a private Catholic school that mainly serves students from the nearby Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations. But offering the class for dual credit has proven more difficult.
Montana University System requirements mandate teachers have a master’s degree in the teaching field or a closely related academic discipline with at least nine graduate-level semester credits to teach a course that counts for college credit.
Bain lacks the credits specific to tribal government, but in discussions that followed one of her visits with students to the nearby two-year Chief Dull Knife College, she learned of a workaround. She can teach the course for dual enrollment as long as she is under the oversight of a college professor. In January, she plans to start working with the school to align the curriculum so she can offer the course for college credit next year.
"I just feel like that is something they're taking anyway, and it can only benefit them to be able to get those credits at the college level," said Bain, who has a master's degree in English as a second language and already is about halfway through earning a master's in American history.
For high schools across Montana, the ability to offer face-to-face dual enrollment courses often comes down to whether a school has a teacher with the required credentials. Those requirements, coupled with a teacher shortage across the state, have limited some schools' abilities to offer students classes that can help them earn college credit at low or no cost, especially in more rural pockets of the state.
Yet, districts across Montana are partnering with nearby colleges and finding innovative options to get teachers the qualifications they need to ensure the growth of dual enrollment opportunities is not limited to the state's students in more urban districts.
At Hardin High School near the Crow Reservation, administrators scrambled to fill positions after losing three dual enrollment teachers to the Billings area last year. They were able to replace two: a math teacher with a master's degree, and an English and college writing teacher who went to school over the summer to earn a master's degree.
However, Hardin is still lacking an art teacher who is qualified to teach dual enrollment classes, although they were able to fill the position with a professional artist who guidance counselor Lance Olson said is "very qualified to teach dual enrollment and has been in the profession 20 to 30 years." Olson is also a liaison to Gear Up, a federally supported program serving students in seventh through 12th grades to improve high school graduation and college enrollment rates.
Olson said that if Hardin could get its new art teacher licensed as a professional, like a welding teacher, they could open the class up at the college level. And that's what they're working on with City College at Montana State University–Billings.
"One of the things we've been looking into is trying to get a professional licensure for teachers in dual enrollment," Olson said. "We're trying to get more of those type of programs like welding where you can become a college-level teacher through your experiences."
Apart from having a master's degree, high schools can offer dual enrollment through faculty in career and technical disciplines or programs if they have a minimum of three years’ experience in the occupation they are teaching, or three years of post-secondary education in their discipline, combined with work experience.
"It's called a Class 4 license," Olson said. "It's a professional license for teaching, but it's in those things that you can't get a teaching license in, generally."
As schools look to expand CTE (Career and Technical Education) offerings and give students another way to get a leg up on college, even larger districts are looking toward getting teachers with professional experience.
Brock Tessman, a deputy commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE), said the state is also focusing on CTE programs and courses as the state works to increase educational opportunities for rural students in Class B and C schools.
Still, a number of core "general education" courses require teachers with the master's certification. While some school districts like Missoula County Public Schools offer teachers significant incentives to earn more college credits, pay varies and smaller schools often have less of an incentive to offer financial support.
"It would be great if more people could get their master's degree if they didn't have to take the financial burden," said Hardin High School principal Rob Hankins. "If you’re 15 to 20 years into it, I still think it's beneficial cost-wise. ... But it's hard to make that initial jump and investment."
A five-year $3.1 million federal grant awarded to the Department of Education at Montana State University in Bozeman will also help train almost 80 teachers to get their master’s of arts in teaching; in return, those teachers commit to working in a “rural high-needs school” for two years.
The grant aims to help recruit and retain teachers who already have a degree but might want to change their career. The master’s of arts in teaching can help them apply their foundation in the area they want to teach.
Teachers who already have their bachelor's degree are able to take an online class remotely, with the exception of 10 days when they come to campus. The grant will provide stipends to help support the teacher candidates as they complete unpaid field experience and a semester of student teaching, said Ann Dutton Ewbank, an associate professor and incoming department head for the Department of Education at MSU, at last month’s Board of Regents meeting.
Angela McLean, OCHE’s director of American Indian and Minority Achievement and K-12 Partnerships, said the effort was important for a couple of reasons.
"That not only helps with the recruitment and retention efforts, but it also is going to be real critical in supporting this dual enrollment need that exists across the state in these very rural communities," McLean said.
A number of schools are also reaching out to nearby two-year and tribal colleges on their own to facilitate programs. Hardin High School is talking with Little Bighorn College about how to offer a Native American Studies course and a Crow language program for dual enrollment. The college would have to send a teacher to Hardin because the school lacks a qualified teacher, and Olson said they are in the beginning phases of figuring out how they would fund the course.
Still, he thinks the partnership is "a brilliant way to take our community assets and tie them into a college access type program."
Similarly, a number of Montana University System schools are partnering with tribal colleges for dual enrollment in the hopes that students enroll in tribal colleges and subsequently transfer into MUS, said McLean. She said her office is also working with Gear UP schools to get more students interested in taking dual enrollment through their college access programs, such as Gear UP and Montana Educational Talent Search.
Despite rapid increases in dual enrollment participation in Montana, funding remains uncertain. The "One-Two-Free" pilot program — which offers two tuition-free dual enrollment courses, up to six credits — is set to shutter at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, and the state has not yet established a plan to continue funding.
At the recent regents meeting, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian said he thinks the state needs to “look at options to continue to fiscally support what I think is a very successful program.” Gov. Steve Bullock also voiced support for continued funding for both the economy and the university system, which receives tuition dollars.
“What we’re also doing with this is providing exposure to students that may not have ever considered themselves college material,” Bullock said at the meeting.
The question of how to support teachers earning their master's degrees remains uncertain, too. For some educators, knowing dual enrollment benefits students makes it a worthy investment.
"For me, the incentive here is just that it's going to help our students," said Bain, of St. Labre. "We do have a population of students that as much education as we can get them, it's going to help them … If they can start getting that foot in the door early, it can only benefit them."