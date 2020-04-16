Teaching grieving: How a class on death is taught during a pandemic

One of the students, Thomas Plumley, a graduate student in the social work masters program, said hearing the call helped him see the importance of just being there for someone, without putting the burden on them to try and feel better.

“It’s so important to see you don’t have to fix anything — just being present and being that body there for them,” Plumley said. “As a social worker, our job isn’t to come up with a solution but to be there for people. She was there for her friend who lost her husband of 39 years. He had a sniffle and a runny nose, and then two weeks later he was dead. She wasn’t going to be fixing anything or offering solutions, she was just being there. Seeing how she would deal with a situation like that was really valuable and eye-opening.”

Sontag Bowman said current events were making the class a rich environment to learn in, despite the tragedy of the situation, but also came with its own challenges. The class, already a heavy subject for many students to bear, became a whole new beast, and she's tried to find ways to help them cope. In addition to offering the additional, and optional, video-classes, she also eliminated strict due dates.