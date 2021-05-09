Team effort crucial to Mineral County COVID fight

Both Donovan and Jasper credited their coworkers for helping them manage the added workload. The county health department numbers about a dozen people.

“They are an amazing team of rock stars,” said Donovan, 37, the department’s director. “We supported each other every day, and we just got through it … we’re like a family.”

The biggest challenge during the pandemic was “just keeping all of the balls in the air,” Donovan said of the need to keep the department’s regular programs running in addition to the vaccination clinics. “It was hard to keep a balance.”

Donovan’s mother was a nurse who took her to work in an Alaska hospital when she was 8 years old, she said. She has been a registered nurse for about 15 years now, 10 of those working in public health.

“I like people, and it was just a natural fit,” she said.

Jasper, 50, has been a registered nurse for 28 years. As a public health professional, she said the demands of the pandemic made it more important than ever to come into work every day.

“I’m not the kind of person who likes to sit down,” she said.