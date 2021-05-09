Team effort crucial to Mineral County COVID fight

Nursing can be a difficult profession, both physically and emotionally, even in the best of times.
Throw in a worldwide pandemic, and the need to set up mass vaccination clinics literally overnight, and the nature of the job changed completely.
Nurses Jennifer Donovan and Barb Jasper of the Mineral County Health Department met the challenge with dedication and good cheer, according to their peers, who chose them for Nurses Week recognition by the Missoulian.
“I am deeply honored to help these tremendous nurses work to get Mineral County vaccinated against COVID-19,” wrote Christina Airhart, the former director of nursing at Mineral Community Hospital.
“They have organized drive-through vaccination clinics which occur weekly at MCH into a smooth and efficient experience,” Airhart added. “They usually know all the participants by name even with their masks on! It is a treat to see their enthusiasm spill over to all those getting vaccinated. I know they spend a lot of time working to make the vaccine clinics enjoyable and easy.
“They also do so much for the health of our community: serving as school nurses, managing the WIC program, contact tracing, epidemiology reporting, safety programs, childhood vaccinations, etc. They are heroes in Mineral County and have handled the pandemic with grace and dignity.”
Both Donovan and Jasper credited their coworkers for helping them manage the added workload. The county health department numbers about a dozen people.
“They are an amazing team of rock stars,” said Donovan, 37, the department’s director. “We supported each other every day, and we just got through it … we’re like a family.”
The biggest challenge during the pandemic was “just keeping all of the balls in the air,” Donovan said of the need to keep the department’s regular programs running in addition to the vaccination clinics. “It was hard to keep a balance.”
Donovan’s mother was a nurse who took her to work in an Alaska hospital when she was 8 years old, she said. She has been a registered nurse for about 15 years now, 10 of those working in public health.
“I like people, and it was just a natural fit,” she said.
Jasper, 50, has been a registered nurse for 28 years. As a public health professional, she said the demands of the pandemic made it more important than ever to come into work every day.
“I’m not the kind of person who likes to sit down,” she said.
The hardest part of the past year has been trying to lift the spirits of people who are frustrated and tired, she said. Many are dealing with a severe loss of income and the fear of a positive COVID diagnosis.
“You’re delivering news that’s really destructive to people,” she said.
Jasper credited the efforts of the community volunteers who show up every week, rain or shine, to help run the vaccination clinics. They try to keep the mood upbeat, with music and food.
For some elderly clients, the clinics are their first time out of the house in more than a year. Jasper enjoys the interaction with them — especially meeting their dogs.
“They usually leave with a smile, even though they got poked by a needle,” she laughed.