Team helped lead the charge to vaccinate Missoula

Liaison officers worked to build relationships with local health care providers, and that information ended up on the coordination team's website.

Traffic to the website and calls to the center increased dramatically whenever the state went through a phase change. When Phase 1B+ was added by the state in mid-March, for example, the team did not know it was coming.

Communicating correct information to the public was difficult. Outside of issues associated with phase change, vaccine supply was also hard to predict.

"We didn't know how much vaccine we were getting more than a few days ahead of time," said Nick Holloway, a public information officer with the vaccine coordination team. "So we weren't planning out two weeks at a time and so we were just trying to keep up with what was going on with vaccine coming in and clinics coming up. That worked for a little while.

"But then we just had to start doing some more generalized messaging because it was sort of all over the place. One of the challenges early on was having people understand where they fit in the phase system."