Months of building Lego structures and learning how to program an autonomous robot are paying off for a group of Girl Scouts from Washington Middle School who won first place at a state robotics competition in Bozeman last month.
The girls placed first among more than 70 teams at the state competition. They’re now preparing to head to an international robotics competition known as the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Championship in Houston at the end of April.
Elizabeth Franzon, Lydia Becker, Anisa Spaulding and Stella Michini are members of the winning team, known as the Intergalactic Ducks.
Since October, the girls have worked together to build a Lego obstacle course and program a robot to perform different “missions” at each of the Lego structures. The robot made a buzzing noise as it zoomed across a table to complete the various tasks, such as pushing an object down a ramp.
For the competition, the girls had to program their robot to complete as many tasks as possible in 2 minutes and 30 seconds.
Winning the state title was a multistep process for the girls, whose robot malfunctioned at the competition due to minor details such as a difference in color on some parts of the setup.
“Even the fact that the walls were black,” Becker said, pointing to the raised edges of a table housing the setup in Spaulding’s basement. “Our walls didn't used to be black but the ones at the competition were, so we painted ours black.”
“The color sensor works differently,” Franzon said. “Same with the ultrasonic sensor.”
In the coming weeks, the team will have to tweak their programming and structures to prepare for the international competition.
The girls’ robot came in 10th place at the Bozeman competition, but they still won due to high scores in other categories.
In addition to learning how to program, the competition also requires groups to choose and solve a “real-world” problem in line with a theme.
This year’s “In Orbit” space theme inspired the girls to focus on the mental health of astronauts.
“Our problem was that astronauts have mental health problems in space, so our solution was a hydroponics system to grow flowers,” Becker said, noting how plants could liven up an otherwise barren spacecraft.
The team performed a skit wearing astronaut suits, and shared their findings from research on the topic in a presentation, which helped them make up for their technical malfunctions.
Spaulding’s mom helped the girls apply for a grant through the Girl Scouts that helped pay for the initial equipment. The girls are now raising money to cover travel and registration fees for the Houston competition. More information and team contacts can be found on the team's website at intergalacducks.com.
They’re also selling Girl Scout cookies.