Team of Missoula judicial candidates leading in election

Missoula's three judicial races were led by Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Streano was leading opponent Samuel Warren in Department 1 with 68.82%. Parker is up over Thorin Geist with 67.59% in Department 2. Finally, in Department 3, Coolidge was beating his opponent, Ethan Lerman, with 61.03% of the votes.

This election comes after an interesting past few months of campaigning from the judicial candidates. Streano, Parker and Coolidge campaigned together as a trio, running on a shared vision for Missoula’s city courtrooms. Warren, Geist and Lerman did not run as a team.

Streano, Parker and Coolidge are together at the Old Post holding a viewing event Tuesday evening.

They said they are optimistic about the totals so far, adding the margins currently reported are "huge" and they're confident about the final results.

"It's definitely a statement that Missoula is ready for change," Coolidge said.

