Team of Missoula judicial candidates wins across departments

Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge won all three of Missoula's municipal judge races after campaigning as a team and running on a shared vision.

Streano beat opponent Samuel Warren in Department 1 with 69.35% of the vote. Parker secured the win over Thorin Geist with 68% in Department 2. Finally, in Department 3, Coolidge beat his opponent, Ethan Lerman, with 62.25% of the votes.

This election comes after an interesting past few months of campaigning from the judicial candidates. Streano, Parker and Coolidge campaigned together as a trio, running on a shared vision for Missoula’s city courtrooms. Warren, Geist and Lerman did not run as a team.

Streano, Parker and Coolidge were together at the Old Post holding a viewing event Tuesday evening.

"It's definitely a statement that Missoula is ready for change," Coolidge said Tuesday night.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.