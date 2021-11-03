Team of Missoula judicial candidates wins across departments

Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge won all three of Missoula's municipal judge races after campaigning as a team and running on a shared vision.
Streano beat opponent Samuel Warren in Department 1 with 69.35% of the vote. Parker secured the win over Thorin Geist with 68% in Department 2. Finally, in Department 3, Coolidge beat his opponent, Ethan Lerman, with 62.25% of the votes.
This election comes after an interesting past few months of campaigning from the judicial candidates. Streano, Parker and Coolidge campaigned together as a trio, running on a shared vision for Missoula’s city courtrooms. Warren, Geist and Lerman did not run as a team.
Streano, Parker and Coolidge were together at the Old Post holding a viewing event Tuesday evening.
"It's definitely a statement that Missoula is ready for change," Coolidge said Tuesday night.
