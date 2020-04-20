TECH CHECK: Department of Labor ramps up to handle "unprecedented" traffic

“That’s critical when you build your infrastructure like that,” Parisot said.

Bottenfield said the data centers were able to support the increased need of both the Department of Labor and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the state agencies that required the most augmented capacity in responding to the pandemic.

The work to modify Montanaworks.gov to accommodate the onslaught of new users took place under the constraints of social distancing, so the war room was a virtual one. “We are obviously maintaining social distance … and trying to figure out how to balance conference calls with being at home with home internet and having kids and dogs and cats on the call with you too,” Parisot said.

Bottenfield’s team helped people from all state departments transition to working out of the office. He said he was pleased at the agility of the division and its ability to be quickly responsive.

“We were pretty well prepared to support a quick transition to a remote workforce,” Bottenfield said. “We had several options for agencies to choose from in getting their staff connected to the tools that they would need to work from home.