Teck Resources Limited, the Canadian mining company whose runoff water pollutes American waters in Montana and Idaho, is spinning off its sprawling complex of open-pit coal mines as a separate company.

The separation, announced in late February, comes as pressure to address selenium contamination in the transboundary Kootenai River and Lake Koocanusa has reached both U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At a summit in Canada last month, the two leaders pledged to address the contamination, which stems from water that flows through waste rock at Teck's mines near Sparwood and Elkford, northeast of Fernie in British Columbia.

The water then runs into the Elk River, which flows into the Kootenai at Lake Koocanusa. The lake is a reservoir spanning the U.S.-Canada border and held back by Libby Dam. From the Libby Dam in Montana, the Kootenai River flows through Libby and Troy, and then into Idaho.

Now, the mines will be owned instead by a new company, Elk Valley Resources Limited. Meanwhile, Tech Resources will become Teck Metals Corp. and focus on mining metals such as copper. But Elk Valley Resources will have to pay 90% of its free cashflow to Teck for more than a decade.

The mines produce high-grade metallurgical coal. Unlike thermal coal used for heating and power generation, the coal mined along the Elk River is used to make steel. Nippon Steel, a Japanese steelmaker, and POSCO, a South Korean steelmaker, are both major buyers of Teck's coal and had a joint-venture with the company. With the spin-off of the mines, the steelmakers will now have a stake in Elk Valley Resources. Nippon was set to pay Teck $1 billion in cash for interest in Elk Valley Resources, according to Teck's Feb. 21 announcement.

Mining watchdogs in Canada and scientists in Montana who have tracked Teck's mines for years called the spinoff an effort by Teck to shield itself from liability for the pollution it causes while still reaping profits from some of the largest, most productive metallurgical coal mines in the world. (A proposed expansion to the mining area of the Fording River mine would make it the largest of its kind in Canada.) A Teck spokesperson told Canadian news outlet The Narwhal that the move "will have absolutely no effect on meeting environmental obligations in the Elk Valley," and that Elk Valley Resources will continue to follow a water-quality plan enacted for the mines in 2014.

In trace amounts, selenium is essential to animal health. But in greater concentrations it accumulates in fish and bird ovaries, which leads to fewer eggs hatching, animals hatching with birth defects, and young that die before they can reproduce. Selenium levels above tribal, state and federal regulations — and high enough to harm wildlife — have been documented throughout so-called "Lake K" and the Kootenai River (Kootenay in Canada) downstream of where the Elk River flows into it.

In December 2020, Montana developed a site-specific selenium standard of 0.8 parts per billion (ppb) for Lake Koocanusa, citing state, tribal and university studies that found that current levels of selenium are harming fish there. That is lower than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's general 1.5 ppb limit for selenium in bodies of water.

Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, introduced House Bill 473 in February to strike down that new selenium standard. The measure has passed the House and is now in Senate committee review.

State standards normally mirror the EPA's, but a state can create a more stringent standard if science shows a need for a stricter limit. The EPA must verify and approve of the supporting science before it approves a state's more stringent site-specific standard, at which point the lower standard becomes the EPA's limit for the site as well. That happened with the site-specific selenium standard of 0.8 ppb that Montana's Department of Environmental Quality developed for Lake Koocanusa.

The more stringent limit was also approved by the state's Board of Environmental Review, or BER. But that was when the quasi-judicial oversight board contained appointees from then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. Now, with a board comprised mostly of appointees from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, the BER has embraced Teck's calls to repeal the 0.8 ppb limit, arguing that the BER's own actions in approving the limit were illegal. According to the Montana Free Press, the BER voted 5-2 late last year to send a letter to the EPA telling the agency that the standard should be voided. The letter was drafted by Teck.

Teck maintains that it is addressing selenium contamination that comes from the mines, and notes that it's spent more than $1 billion on water treatment in recent years. And more treatment facilities are slated to come online. But documents obtained by The Narwhal show that selenium levels of more than 250 times Canada's standard for aquatic life safety persist in waters around the mines.

Teck touts the capacity and efficacy of its water-treatment facilities, but the company has repeatedly refused to declare what percentage of overall runoff it actually treats. The British Columbia provincial government's website for Elk Valley water quality shows that only a tiny fraction of overall contaminants — about 5–10% — are removed before the toxic water flows into waterways and then downstream.

Wyatt Petryshen, a mining policy and impacts researcher with Canadian conservation group Wildsight, told The Narwhal, "They must be missing a ton of water if you’re still having loads that large. That really paints a picture that the water treatment’s not really doing that much."