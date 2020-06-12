Teen: Armed group wanted 'reason to hunt me down'

"I went to go be there and be part of the protest. Unfortunately when I got there, because I was wearing a mask, the militia group starting moving in on me. I felt uncomfortable about this, and I was trying to move. … This is an armed militia that was on every corner of the courthouse. They’re running back and forth, talking on their walkie-talkies like they’re army. When I ran, I had to get out of there; I feared for my life, I’d be away from the courthouse, so I could have been killed or could have been taken out."

Quentin Robinson, founder of Movements 4 Movements, has been a therapeutic teacher for the man at Roots Acro Sports Center in Missoula as Robinson splits his time between Missoula, Tuscon, Arizona, and other places. Robinson, also black, was the first person the man called when he was released by law enforcement. Robinson said he urged his student to channel his anger in the right direction, legal action.

"A racist will only be remorseful when you hit their pockets and their way of living," Robinson told the Missoulian in a phone interview. "If everything goes the right way, you hit them harder when they're not able to carry. The same way they want you to walk in shame, you return that favor to them the right way."