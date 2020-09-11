 Skip to main content
Teen found safe after fleeing boys school
Thomas Lawson Faulk

A 17-year-old teenager missing for two weeks after running away from a troubled boys school in northwest Montana has been found in Seattle, his family said.

Thomas Lawson Faulk was reported as a runaway from Wood Creek Academy near Thompson Falls to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 19. Faulk's family notified the Missoulian he was located by Seattle law enforcement on Sept. 4.

Debbie Faulk, the teen's mother, said in a phone interview Friday her son had been at the facility that describes itself as a therapeutic boarding school for 26 months and did not feel like the program was helping him. 

"He was feeling kind of hopeless, like that was his only choice," the mother said. "We're not putting him back there. We're trying to help him move on."

Debbie Faulk declined to comment on the programming at Wood Creek Academy that drove her son from the property several miles outside of Thompson Falls. Wood Creek also has declined to comment on the situation.

July inspection records with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services indicate the program operators had assigned participants to run as many as 20 miles in a week for disrespecting staff. In total, inspectors found 19 deficiencies. Records show the state health department approved a corrective plan by Wood Creek Academy operators on Aug. 31.

