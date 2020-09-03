Teen missing 2 weeks from troubled boys boarding school in NW Montana

A teenager reported as a runaway from Wood Creek Academy, a troubled boys school near Thompson Falls, has not been seen in over two weeks.
Thomas Lawson Faulk, a 17-year-old who goes by Lawson, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, was last seen Aug. 19. Sheriff Tom Rummel said Thursday Faulk's family reported he may have been seen in Missoula in late August.
In 2018, a Missoulian records request found law enforcement had received 31 runaway reports from Wood Creek Academy in the past 10 years. Wood Creek Academy is a 20-bed therapeutic boarding school which accepts boys aged 13 to 18 with issues such "defiance," "deception," "excessive electronic usage" and "behavior modification needs," according to the program's website.
Rummel said Thursday the Sanders County Sheriff's Office is regularly called out for runaways from the program located outside of town.
"Usually they're found before they get to town," Rummel said. "Or the school finds them and brings them back."
Rummel said there has been no new information on Faulk's disappearance in recent weeks. Faulk is listed on the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse with the state Department of Justice, and Rummel said his status has been entered into the National Crime Information Center, so that if Faulk comes into contact with law enforcement in any state, police will be aware he is a missing person.
Wood Creek Academy is one of 10 licensed private alternative adolescent residential or outdoor programs for troubled kids located in rural northwest Montana. An 11th licensed program is located in Clinton. Many more operate in Montana without a state license under an exemption for faith-based programs.
An inspection by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in July found 19 deficiencies at Wood Creek Academy. Some of the deficiencies are trivial, such as not documenting snacks dispensed after lunch, while others were more remarkable, such as using "excessive physical exercise as a behavior management procedure," which is prohibited by state rules. Of the eight program participants interviewed and whose records were reviewed by inspectors, all eight had a minimum of 50 laps (roughly 6.25 miles) while three had over 200 laps (over 20 miles) assigned in a single week as punishment. Ten laps were dispensed as discipline for disrespecting staff.
According to inspection records, the state health department accepted Wood Creek Academy's plan of corrections for all 19 deficiencies on Monday. The plan includes switching the lap running from discipline to a "positive outlet or recreational" option, while students will instead be assigned writing assignments to address infractions.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Wood Creek Academy owner Sean Thorne said whether the teen had been found was "privileged information" and then asked why the Missoulian would publish "distorted information" before hanging up the phone.
The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has asked anyone with information on Faulk's whereabouts to contact law enforcement.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.