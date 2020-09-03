Teen missing 2 weeks from troubled boys boarding school in NW Montana

Wood Creek Academy is one of 10 licensed private alternative adolescent residential or outdoor programs for troubled kids located in rural northwest Montana. An 11th licensed program is located in Clinton. Many more operate in Montana without a state license under an exemption for faith-based programs.

An inspection by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in July found 19 deficiencies at Wood Creek Academy. Some of the deficiencies are trivial, such as not documenting snacks dispensed after lunch, while others were more remarkable, such as using "excessive physical exercise as a behavior management procedure," which is prohibited by state rules. Of the eight program participants interviewed and whose records were reviewed by inspectors, all eight had a minimum of 50 laps (roughly 6.25 miles) while three had over 200 laps (over 20 miles) assigned in a single week as punishment. Ten laps were dispensed as discipline for disrespecting staff.

According to inspection records, the state health department accepted Wood Creek Academy's plan of corrections for all 19 deficiencies on Monday. The plan includes switching the lap running from discipline to a "positive outlet or recreational" option, while students will instead be assigned writing assignments to address infractions.