A 13-year-old Missoula teen missing for more than one week could be in danger, according to a Montana Department of Justice release.
The release, issued Jan. 21, states Tyrin Lee Killsnight was last seen on Jan. 11. Killsnight is Native American, stands approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a black beanie.
"Tyrin was last seen in Missoula," the DOJ release states. "He left home without proper clothing for the weather and there is concern for his physical health due to medical issues. It is believed he may be hitch hiking to find his mother, who's location is unknown at this time."
The release was issued through the Missoula Police Department's Facebook page.
Killsnight's name has not yet been uploaded to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, which lists missing "school-aged children." The roster, last updated on Jan. 13, two days before Killsnight was last seen, lists 21 missing Native Americans and 18 whites.