Tell Montana about your great workplace

The nomination deadline for the 2021 Top Workplaces awards has been extended, giving the best businesses in Montana a little more time to be recognized.

The Missoulian and research partner Energage will now accept nominations through Dec. 11.

This year, Lee Enterprises Montana papers are teaming with national research firm Energage to introduce Montana Top Workplaces. Based in Exton, Pa., Energage conducts surveys for media in 53 markets and has surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations in the past year.

The goal of the survey? Find out what makes some companies stand out as top places to work while other employers suffer with high turnover and poor images.

Why participate? It’s more than just the well-deserved bragging rights that come with the honor, though impressing clients — and competitors — is a great benefit. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace also will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool. The honor allows winners to celebrate that recognition with its employees, building their pride in their workplace.

The 2021 awards