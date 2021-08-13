Temporary boating restrictions due to Flathead Lake fire canceled

A total 754,940 gallons of water have been dropped on the blaze over the course of a combined 143 flight hours between helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

A recon flight with the incoming Incident Commander took place Thursday and operations will take another trip to the skies to get eyes on the fire. Two incident Black Hawk helicopters from the Hay Creek fire were loaned to crews battling the Haystack and South Yaak fires.

South Yaak, Burnt Peak

An infrared flight and more accurate mapping resulted in a lower amount of containment and refined the acreage lost in the Burnt Peak fire.

The fire’s size is now reported at 3,730 acres, down three acres from Thursday’s report. It was previously reported that the fire was 46% contained, but that has changed to 36% through updated mapping.

The South Yaak fire grew slightly from Thursday’s report, picking up two new acres bringing it to 10,500 acres. It is 47% contained.

Smoke over the helibase in Troy kept the light helicopter grounded for most of Thursday. Fuel reduction efforts will continue along Seventeen Mile Road and smoke is likely to limit the ability of air resources. Engines will continue patrolling and mopping up along containment lines.