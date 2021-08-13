Temporary boating restrictions due to Flathead Lake fire canceled

The temporary boating restriction on Flathead Lake due to the Boulder 2700 fire was canceled on Friday.
The restriction was initially put in place from Boulder Creek to Station Creek and extended a half-mile from the shoreline to allow a safe area on the lake for aircraft to pick up water. Flight restrictions are still in place in the air space over the fire to reduce impacts to fire aviation operations.
The estimated size of the fire remains steady at 2,072 acres, however fire crews’ containment of the blaze jumped to 46% as of Friday.
Minimal fire behavior was observed on Thursday, with bulldozers and crews continuing to make progress with containment and contingency lines. Crews will continue to mop up hot spots.
Evacuation notices for areas south of Mahood Lane and Ski Doo Creek including Finley Point are still in Stage I, which means residents should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Residents between mile markers 9 through 11 along Highway 35 should also be prepared to evacuate if fire activity increases.
A burned area emergency response team is working on resource stabilization and other post-wildfire evaluations to prevent further landscape degradation and other damages to cultural resources.
Warm and dry conditions will continue with highs reaching 90 degrees, which poses the possibility for erratic or strong wildfire behavior.
Thorne Creek
The Thorne Creek fire grew to 23,734 acres by Friday morning after increased fire activity on its southern border prompted the evacuation of the Thompson River Zone.
The fire’s incident command team expected “near critical” conditions on Friday, continuing into the weekend with hot and dry conditions in the region. However, a cold front is expected on Sunday, which will bring cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels.
No new evacuation notices have been issued since Thursday and 85 residents are under evacuation orders.
Crews will continue hand firing above the Mount Silcox Wildlife Management Area to remove vegetation and strengthen control lines. Other personnel are assessing and preparing homes along the Thompson River, which are on evacuation orders.
Granite Pass
Incident Command for the four fires comprising the Granite Pass Complex near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center reported no growth as of Friday morning. The blazes remained steady at 5,758 acres and 15% containment.
The management for the fire transferred Thursday evening from the Northern Rockies Type 1 Team to the Missoula Ranger District Type 3 Team. There are 155 personnel responding to fires in the Granite Pass Complex.
Crews are continuing with mop-up operations to protect Highway 12, as well as timber resources and power lines, while also minimizing impacts to private property and structures. Thirty-three structures are threatened by the blaze.
The BM Hill fire, the largest of the four, experienced a small increase in fire activity due to hot and dry conditions on Thursday, but remains consistent at 4,882 acres. Several bucket drops by a local Type 1 helicopter were initiated along Granite Creek Road to suppress a group of torching trees.
At 165 acres, Lolo Creek is the smallest of the four fires and is in patrol status as crews have completed control lines along its perimeter.
High temperatures coupled with low humidity will combine to create critical fire conditions into Monday.
Hay Creek
A transition meeting took place on Friday as the California Incident Management Team turned over control to a local team.
Warm conditions on Thursday generated a few flare ups in the southwest corner of the fire near Hay Creek Road, but were mopped up by crews. Additionally, fuel reduction efforts off of Red Meadow Road are nearing completion.
The fire burning four miles west of Polebridge did not grow from Thursday’s report and remains consistent at 2,894 acres and is 30% contained.
A total 754,940 gallons of water have been dropped on the blaze over the course of a combined 143 flight hours between helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
A recon flight with the incoming Incident Commander took place Thursday and operations will take another trip to the skies to get eyes on the fire. Two incident Black Hawk helicopters from the Hay Creek fire were loaned to crews battling the Haystack and South Yaak fires.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
An infrared flight and more accurate mapping resulted in a lower amount of containment and refined the acreage lost in the Burnt Peak fire.
The fire’s size is now reported at 3,730 acres, down three acres from Thursday’s report. It was previously reported that the fire was 46% contained, but that has changed to 36% through updated mapping.
The South Yaak fire grew slightly from Thursday’s report, picking up two new acres bringing it to 10,500 acres. It is 47% contained.
Smoke over the helibase in Troy kept the light helicopter grounded for most of Thursday. Fuel reduction efforts will continue along Seventeen Mile Road and smoke is likely to limit the ability of air resources. Engines will continue patrolling and mopping up along containment lines.
No new evacuation orders were issued as of Friday morning for residences near Troy impacted by the South Yaak and Burnt Peak fires.
Smoke update
A mix of smoke from wildfires burning in Canada and Washington, with a little help from fires in Idaho and Montana, was expected to move into western Montana on Friday.
“The good news is that the Granite Pass Complex fires near (Highway) 12 and the Idaho-Montana border continue to be quiet,” wrote Benjamin Schmidt, an air quality specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department, in a news release. “The bad news is that all the smoke piled up in Washington may be headed east to Montana later today and this weekend.”
As of Friday morning, the air quality in Missoula County was considered moderate, but as thicker smoke moves into the region that could tip into unhealthy territory.