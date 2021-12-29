Temporary Safe Outdoor Space seeks blanket donations during cold snap

Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) is in urgent need of extra blankets during the current cold snap.

The safe, sanctioned, service-rich encampment for unhoused Missoulians, supported by United Way of Missoula County and staffed by Hope Rescue Mission, is asking for new or gently used blankets (wool preferred).

“Currently, the 20 individuals staying at the TSOS are really struggling to keep warm in their tents,” said United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick in a press release. “We’re hoping that generous Missoulians may have blankets they’re not using that they would donate, or that folks would consider buying blankets for their unhoused neighbors. It could make a huge difference on these frigid winter nights.” Patrick said that the blankets become personal items that travel with individuals as they achieve sustainable housing.

Donations may be dropped off at Hope Rescue Mission’s Hope Thrift Boutique, 702 S.W. Higgins Ave., in Missoula this week. The boutique is open Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 29-30) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is closed Dec. 31-Jan. 3. Regular hours (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) resume Jan. 4.

In the first 12 months of the TSOS’ operation, 30% of residents — 26 individuals — moved on to stable housing after receiving services at the TSOS, the release said. Others received help obtaining identification cards and were provided with a variety of supportive services designed to help them overcome barriers to housing.

United Way of Missoula County brings people together to identify problems and craft creative, lasting solutions that change lives and build a stronger community for everyone. Visit MissoulaUnitedWay.org for more information.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0