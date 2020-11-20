Temporary, secure outdoor camp for homeless planned in Missoula

A broad coalition of community organizations intends to open a fully-staffed "Temporary Safe Outdoor Space" for homeless individuals on a piece of private land on Highway 93 South below Miller Creek Road in Missoula.
It's meant to be a legal, safer and more dignified alternative to the current Reserve Street Bridge encampment, which is an ad-hoc assortment that lacks bathrooms, comprehensive waste management or on-site staff. There are currently an estimated 40-50 people living there.
The new facility will include 20 two-person tents, access to showers and laundry, trash removal, food, handwashing stations, a heated wall-tent and wellness screenings. It will be staffed 24/7 and residents will have access to outreach workers, case management and safety precautions.
United Way of Missoula County, Hope Rescue Mission and the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management plan to pay for much of the estimated $100,000 cost of running the temporary shelter all winter by utilizing federal and state funding that is available for COVID-19 mitigation.
Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County, said the ongoing pandemic has caused many local providers of shelter, food or services to reduce capacity.
"Many unhoused people are living on the streets or in their vehicles, which is not safe during a Montana winter," she said. "Many of those individuals have served our country and are veterans of the U.S. military. A number of them are currently living in unsafe environments, including in camps off Reserve Street."
She said there are increased reports of people camping in local neighborhoods, often times in their cars.
"These locations lack access to trash removal or bathrooms and pose an environmental, health and safety hazard for those who are camping and the community," she concluded.
Hay Patrick said that having a safe, legal, secure environment with health precautions and links to services reduces the demands on emergency responders as well as the health care system and results in better outcomes for everyone. She also said the population that the new facility will serve is not accessing the existing homeless shelters in Missoula for various reasons.
April Seat, the director of outreach at Hope Rescue Mission, has been conducting surveys of the people living at the Reserve Street encampment, and many have indicated they would take advantage of the new facility.
The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space will be a "low-barrier" site, meaning everyone who agrees to certain requirements will be allowed entry, up to the max capacity of 40 people. There'll be zero-degree down sleeping bags and insulated platforms under the tents, as well as perhaps battery-operated heated blankets. For safety reasons, the tents cannot have heating elements inside.
Jim Hicks, the executive director of the Hope Rescue Mission, said safety is the number one priority and precautions are being taken.
"It's a place to provide the services to those in the greatest need," he said. "The goal is to then give folks a path as they move to stable housing. Staffing will be there to build relationships and make connections that the homeless have not been able to have."
Everyone will be required to sign in, acknowledging their rights and responsibilities as they go in, which will also allow for contact-tracing in the event of a coronavirus infection.
The camp will be for adults, specifically, according to Hicks. He didn't say alcohol would be banned, necessarily, but said staff would be "asking a lot of questions" if someone was trying to "haul in" a large amount. There are no residential houses on the private land, which is only home to a shop building. Hicks and Hay Patrick said they've consulted with local law enforcement, health care providers, emergency responders and fire departments to ensure everyone's on board.
He said a coalition of community partners looked at many different locations and eventually settled on this because of the generosity of the landowner.
"We know that there's no space that's going to be ideal," he said.
Eric Legvold, the director of impact at United Way of Missoula County, is the chief logistician for the new facility. He said they'll operate under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mitigating COVID-19. He and Hicks also stressed that this project has happened very quickly, and the team will work to address any concerns or problems as they arise.
"The focus is a safe and secure living area through winter, and by April we'll be able to recalibrate where we're at," Legvold said.
Hay Patrick said she knows and expects that people will have criticisms of the project. She said the disparaging comments will be fairly predictable.
"I know we'll be laughed at and demonized," she said. "We're accustomed to hearing poor people being blamed for poverty and homeless people being blamed for homelessness. I've been working on homeless issues for 40 years. There's not much I haven't heard, as far as disparaging comments, both towards homeless people and those working on homeless issues."
She said she knows people will criticize the project by "characterizing it as coddling a bunch of bums who don't want to work." However, Hay Patrick noted that many homeless people do have jobs.
"We know that homelessness has very diverse causes that are deep-seated, and Missoula is a lot farther ahead than a lot of places in the country," she said. "We know this is not an easy thing to do or a popular thing to do, but it's the right thing to do. Not just for the homeless people, but for the health and safety of the community."
She noted that this is a pandemic-induced temporary solution to homelessness for the winter.
"It does not address our community's desperate need for housing," she said.
The goal is to have the new facility open by Dec. 1. Residents will be given possible access to hotels, housing and health care services along with personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Only approved participants will be allowed on the property, with a "no trespassing" policy enforced for all others. River of Life Church and Cornerstone Church are partners with outreach and case management.
Hicks said there's similar models of temporary outdoor safe spaces around the country.
"One of the leading causes of poverty is lack of relationships," Hicks said. "We want to provide the connections to get them to whatever next level they need to move toward housing and stability. When somebody says 'you're enabling people,' I say yes we are. We're enabling them to get to the next level to where they need to be."
Ramp-up costs are partially covered by the CARES Act and partially through community donations and support. Hay Patrick said additional funding will help sustain the sight. Anyone wishing to assist should call April Seat at 760-628-4875 or Ashley Corbally at 406-396-3653.
