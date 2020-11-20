Temporary, secure outdoor camp for homeless planned in Missoula

Jim Hicks, the executive director of the Hope Rescue Mission, said safety is the number one priority and precautions are being taken.

"It's a place to provide the services to those in the greatest need," he said. "The goal is to then give folks a path as they move to stable housing. Staffing will be there to build relationships and make connections that the homeless have not been able to have."

Everyone will be required to sign in, acknowledging their rights and responsibilities as they go in, which will also allow for contact-tracing in the event of a coronavirus infection.

The camp will be for adults, specifically, according to Hicks. He didn't say alcohol would be banned, necessarily, but said staff would be "asking a lot of questions" if someone was trying to "haul in" a large amount. There are no residential houses on the private land, which is only home to a shop building. Hicks and Hay Patrick said they've consulted with local law enforcement, health care providers, emergency responders and fire departments to ensure everyone's on board.

He said a coalition of community partners looked at many different locations and eventually settled on this because of the generosity of the landowner.

"We know that there's no space that's going to be ideal," he said.