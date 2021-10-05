Temporary speed, weight limits to go in effect on Beartracks Bridge

There will be short-term speed and weight limits on Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula this week while construction crews pour concrete on the deck.

From Oct. 6 through Oct. 10, the maximum speed will be 15 miles per hour on the bridge and the maximum weight will be five tons (10,000 pounds). Most standard passenger vehicles, including SUVs and pickups, weigh less than five tons.

Workers will be pouring ultra high-performing concrete on the east side of the bridge. When that substance is properly set, the concrete will have a compressive strength of 25,000 pounds per square inch, more than six times the strength of standard concrete.

However, the new material requires an environment free from vibrations while it hardens. Movements caused by heavy or fast-moving vehicles could cause the concrete to crack or cure improperly. The new pour may take as many as three full days to set to the desired hardness.

“The short-term restrictions are critical for ensuring the concrete cures properly,” said John Schmidt, a construction engineer with the Montana Department of Transportation. “We are asking drivers to help us out by complying with the temporary weight limits and traveling slowly across the bridge.”