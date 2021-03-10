Temporary winter emergency homeless shelter to stay open through April

Those in Missoula without a warm place to sleep at night got some welcome news this week.
The Johnson Street Community Shelter, a temporary emergency winter homeless shelter, will be able to remain open until the end of April, thanks to a grant from the Human Resource Council in Missoula.
The shelter, in a refurbished warehouse near Southgate Mall, was originally scheduled to close at the end of March.
On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole got an update from Jesse Jaeger, the director of advocacy and development at the Poverello Center homeless shelter, the nonprofit that is also operating the Johnson Street shelter.
"It can still be dangerously cold in April," Jaeger said. "This extension gives our Homeless Outreach Team a lot more access to support those individuals who need to work on their housing goals and to give them the resources they need."
An average of 120 people per night have been using the Johnson Street shelter, he said, and it has served about 450 individuals. The first vaccination clinic was held at the shelter this week, with about 30 people getting their shots, and another clinic is scheduled soon.
Jaeger told the committee that when the shelter closes at the end of April there won't be a lot of options for people experiencing homelessness in Missoula. The Poverello Center is still maintaining social distancing, so it only has 88 beds right now and is almost always full.
"There are likely to be more encampments that spring up, and people are going to see more homeless people in the community because they're not going to have a 24-hour space in that building anymore," he said.
The economic effects of the pandemic mean more people are at risk of losing their housing, Jaeger said. A recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimated that between 11,000 and 31,000 households in Montana are at-risk for eviction due to economic circumstances.
"Those are terrifying numbers," Jaeger explained. "That's the big thing we're thinking about."
Council member Julie Merritt said she appreciated all the hard work done by Jaeger and Emily Armstrong, the city's Reaching Home coordinator, along with other city and county staff.
"It has literally taken a village to make the winter shelter happen," she said. "I know it has been difficult with some of the neighbors. Whatever outreach we can continue to make, I hope we can help them get through this. It's been tough but you guys are doing great work. We'll continue to have neighborhood meetings."
Council member Sandra Vasecka thanked Jaeger and Armstrong for their hard work, but said many neighbors around the Johnson Street shelter have concerns.
"There have been property crimes, defecation on property, public drug use and alcohol use," she said. "I know it's a small population who uses these facilities, and it's unfortunate that the actions of a few does impact the many. I am really concerned about that and I did promise my constituents that this would end at the end of March. They did see March as the light at the end of the tunnel."
Vasecka probably wouldn't have voted to contribute $50,000 of city money to the shelter last year if she had known the shelter would get extended until the end of April, she said.
"I probably would have voted differently if I knew it would be extended," she said.
Jaeger said he and the Pov staff are very sensitive to the concerns of neighbors. He noted that the City of Missoula and the state are in need of more mental health facilities and drug use facilities. There's a big disparity between wages and housing costs in Montana, he added.
Council member Heather Harp noted that the residents of Ward 6 and Ward 2 in Missoula, where the homeless shelters are located, have been gracious.
The homeless shelters are in need of donated sleeping bags, tents, warm jackets and hygiene kits, Jaeger said. Information about how to donate can be found at thepoverellocenter.org/currentneed/.