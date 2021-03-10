Temporary winter emergency homeless shelter to stay open through April

Council member Sandra Vasecka thanked Jaeger and Armstrong for their hard work, but said many neighbors around the Johnson Street shelter have concerns.

"There have been property crimes, defecation on property, public drug use and alcohol use," she said. "I know it's a small population who uses these facilities, and it's unfortunate that the actions of a few does impact the many. I am really concerned about that and I did promise my constituents that this would end at the end of March. They did see March as the light at the end of the tunnel."

Vasecka probably wouldn't have voted to contribute $50,000 of city money to the shelter last year if she had known the shelter would get extended until the end of April, she said.

"I probably would have voted differently if I knew it would be extended," she said.

Jaeger said he and the Pov staff are very sensitive to the concerns of neighbors. He noted that the City of Missoula and the state are in need of more mental health facilities and drug use facilities. There's a big disparity between wages and housing costs in Montana, he added.

Council member Heather Harp noted that the residents of Ward 6 and Ward 2 in Missoula, where the homeless shelters are located, have been gracious.

The homeless shelters are in need of donated sleeping bags, tents, warm jackets and hygiene kits, Jaeger said. Information about how to donate can be found at thepoverellocenter.org/currentneed/​.

