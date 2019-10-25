Missoula’s first big cold snap of the season is on the way, with temperatures headed toward zero early next week.
Despite temperatures in Missoula cresting around 70 degrees midday Friday, a cold front Friday night was expected to drop temperatures below freezing. But the really chilly weather won’t be here until Monday night.
Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Missoula station, said temperatures rarely get as low as he's predicting this early in the fall.
“It’s fairly typical to get lots of ups and downs, but we’re seeing quite a few stronger cold fronts than normal,” Lukinbeal said. “Saturday and Sunday will be cooler than normal, probably upper 30s to low 40s. The average is 52 degrees, so that’s 10 to 15 degrees below normal. But the freezer comes in Monday into Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s.”
On Monday night, at higher elevations along the Continental Divide, Lukinbeal said temperatures could even go subzero.
"It's definitely the coldest it's been so far this season, (and we) possibly could see temperatures in the negatives, maybe subzero along the Divide, Glacier Park, and Seeley-Swan Valley."
In Missoula Valley, lows could dip into the single digits on Monday night, with a chance of snow earlier in the day.
The cold air is coming down from the Arctic, he said, with a high pressure system off the West Coast pulling the cold front down to Montana.
With the cold fronts Friday night and early next week comes significant winds. While Lukinbeal estimated gusts up to 30 mph early next week, the weather monitor atop Mount Sentinel clocked a 66 mph gust on Friday afternoon.
Some of the late afternoon gusts on Friday caused brief power outages in the Flathead Valley, but they were quickly restored.
The extreme cold was forecast on the heels of opening weekend of big game hunting season in Montana.
While the cold air will help keep any lucky hunters' game from spoiling in the heat, a couple extra layers will go a long way in keeping comfortable in the field.
The strong Canadian cold fronts could help hunters, with some potential snow showing some animal tracks over the weekend.
East of Missoula, on the Interstate 90 Corridor to Butte, and along the Divide could see a couple inches of snow Friday night, Lukinbeal said, and the snowline will drop across western Montana as temperatures fall through the weekend.