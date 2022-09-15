Tenants voice support for Front Street redevelopment plans

A Missoula developer and a handful of his tenants showed up this week to the City Council Chambers in support of the company’s decision to redevelop a controversial set of properties on Front Street near the Missoula Public Library.

“We have a property on Front Street that has been a very contentious project,” said Matt Sullivan, who runs MCMB Property Management with his wife, Caroline McCauley.

The properties at 401 and 333 East Front Street started generating interest in May when the property owners sought city approval for an easement through Kiwanis Park that would’ve paved the way for higher-density development on the site.

The plans caused a stir among residents of the two homes, their supporters and city council members who wanted to preserve the naturally affordable residences in question.

“If there’s anything that we can do to help slow down this process, I think it would be the most helpful thing to do as a council,” Ward 3 council member Daniel Carlino said in July.

After weeks of debate, however, council reached a near-consensus around the fact that the governing body could do little to intervene in a private company’s plans for their own property.

Council voted 8-1 to approve the contentious easement on July 19.

At the time, development plans and the fate of the few tenants living in the two homes remained up in the air.

Sullivan told the Missoulian in July that delays on the part of the council threatened the feasibility of the project as a whole.

“It may not be viable financially,” he explained at the time.

Progress started in September when tenants at 401 East Front Street gave Sullivan notice that they planned to leave the residence. Contrary to two reports at a previous city council meeting from a public commenter and Carlino, Sullivan insisted the residents initiated the process to vacate the homes, and he provided documentation of his correspondence with the renters to back up his claims.

“We did not lie to you,” Sullivan stated Monday. “We have no intent to kick them out.”

Since the residents utilize a month-to-month joint severable lease, Sullivan said, the intent of some residents to leave the property necessitated that all of the people living there needed to vacate. Sullivan said he worked with the renters who preferred to stay to set up a 60-day time frame for them to find new housing.

Sullivan said he hoped his report on the happenings at 401 East Front Street would help MCMB Property Management maintain a positive relationship with the city moving forward.

“We hope to continue to provide housing in Missoula to its residents,” Sullivan told council Monday.

Four tenants who rent from MCMB Property Management also voiced their support for the company during the public comment period of Monday’s meeting.

“I’m very content and very happy,” said Tara Harrington, who has rented from Sullivan and McCauley for a year and a half. “They’ve been great landlords.”

“I just really want to emphasize that any properties built in or around Missoula by them I believe will add value to the community,” added Alicia Goff, a four-year tenant of MCMB Property Management.

“To be frank I didn’t know until earlier this year that it was going to be redeveloped but at the same time I am OK with it even though it will displace me,” Christopher Fuchs, a Front Street renter, chimed in. “… It’s unfortunate but I think that it would be a good thing in the long run and for Missoula in general for the property to be redeveloped.”