Teresa Pirro Vial, the first full-time medical provider employed by the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center, thrives on challenge.
For three years, she lived in a shack in a remote Alaskan village providing emergency medical care for the 800 or so residents.
“We had a wide variety of trauma, from ‘I have a cold’ to ‘my heart is in failure’ and we need to intubate, to someone’s legs getting cut off by a train, to an ATV flipped over and two are dead and two need emergency services,” she recalled.
The living conditions were challenging, to say the least.
“It was a dirt village with four-wheelers and bears and you don’t walk to school sometimes because there's a bear,” she said. “I lived in a shack. It was bad. The Post Office closes for three weeks for moose hunting and you don’t get mail.”
Pirro Vial also worked in a multimillion-dollar private clinic in Alaska, but she didn’t like that.
“My office was huge, but private practice is money-geared,” she explained.
So when her husband suggested they move to Montana to be closer to family, she began putting out feelers.
The Missoula Urban Indian Health Center at 830 West Central Ave., a nonprofit that serves any Native person who walks through its door, had been looking for a long time to find a medical provider.
The organization’s executive director, D’Shane Barnett, said Native Americans make up 7 percent of the population here and suffer from high rates of diabetes, among other illnesses.
“We hear from our patients that when they go to outside providers, there are needs that non-Native providers don’t understand,” he said. “And they don’t have a background in the approach and type of care our patients have better success rates with.”
Barnett thinks Pirro Vial is going to be a good fit.
“She’s new on the job, but I think she’s going to be great,” Barnett said. “I can already tell the community’s going to love her. We’re excited. She’s setting the tone for the future of clinical services.”
Pirro Vial has seen only three patients so far, but she said she’s a “boom-boom gear” type of high-energy person and would ideally like to see 15-20 patients a day, from infants to the elderly, for almost any type of problem.
Barnett said the MUIHC approaches the delivery of health care from a Native perspective.
“We incorporate physical, mental and spiritual aspects into what we do,” he said. “Our patients have access to ceremonies and traditional healers, but we also want western clinicians like Teresa. We’re not just focusing on one perspective.”
The organization has a sliding fee scale, and Barnett said they’ll treat any Native person regardless of income or private insurance.
Pirro Vial is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with a background in obstetrics, gynecology, emergency medicine and adult and pediatric medicine. She’s been a nurse for 34 years and spent 12 years at Johns Hopkins Bayview’s emergency department in Baltimore, Maryland. She has master’s of science degree in nursing.
“Teresa’s unique skill set and her prior experience working with Alaskan Natives will positively impact the community and personal health of American Indians in and around Missoula,” said Skye McGinty, the development and communications coordinator for the MUIHC.
Pirro Vial said she's known she wanted to be in health care since she was a little girl, because her aunt was a nurse. Actually, she wanted to be a veterinarian, but school for that profession costs way more money.
Her clinic takes walk-ins, she said, and she’ll see any type of ailment from a cut finger, to a bladder infection, to women and child wellness checkups. On Friday, she expressed confidence and excitement about her new role.
“I missed serving the under-served people,” she explained. “I like seeing these patients. I miss being able to help people that really need it.”