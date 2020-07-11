Territory: Polebridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLEBRIDGE — Bratwursts seemed to be raining from the sky just outside Glacier National Park’s northwest corner, despite a clear sky painted pink in the Fourth of July sunset.

The sustenance was precipitated by Will Hammerquist, owner of the Polebridge Mercantile, who was feeling particularly generous after a few matches with campers on the volleyball courts below the Merc’s upper deck patio. Meanwhile Engine Ninety Nine, a Grateful Dead coverband, warmed up in the background as a full moon began creeping its way above the scene.

Independence Day celebrations have been a staple of summer in Polebridge, the outpost along the North Fork of the Flathead River near the park’s Bowman Lake entrance. Dozens of travelers soaked in the sights of the 10,100-foot high Kintla Peak in the park, and sounds of funk from the porch at the Northern Lights Saloon or Mercantile. Some observers noted the lower volume of visitors this year, a possible nod to the coronavirus’ effects on travel, though cars with license plates from every corner of the country could be seen parked at campgrounds over the weekend, and the North Fork of the Flathead River was thick with vessels.