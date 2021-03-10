Terry and Patt Payne family donates Union Pacific property

“We could not be more grateful to Terry and Patt Payne and their family for this most generous contribution,” said Wackernagel Bach in the release. “Their gift ensures that community members who are dying will have a place to receive the highest quality care and support when care at home or elsewhere is not possible.”

To fulfill their mission, Partners Hope Foundation is in the process of developing community partnerships and has established a collaborative agreement with Partners In Home Care to be the licensed hospice provider for the new facility.

“Partners In Home Care has long established itself as a regional leader in hospice care, and we are proud to partner with them,” said LeBuhn Pickhardt in the release. “As we develop the end-of-life center, we look forward to collaborating with additional community partners. We aim to offer a variety of holistic services for people nearing end of life and their loved ones — and for all of us to learn about and honor this transforming stage of life. Thanks to the Payne family we are a significant step closer to making this happen.”

More information about Partners Hope Foundation can be found at partnershopefoundation.org.

