Terry and Patt Payne family donates Union Pacific property

Businessman Terry Payne and family have donated five acres of land along Union Pacific Street near the Reserve Street corridor to Partners Hope Foundation, a nonprofit formed to address western Montana’s hospice care needs. The land gift is a major milestone in the nonprofit’s plans to create a regional end-of-life center, according to a press release.
The property will be home to western Montana’s only end-of-life center serving the six-county region surrounding Missoula and offering inpatient, residential and respite hospice care, in addition to educational and support services for community members.
“Our family is pleased to be able to contribute our property on Union Pacific Street to Partners Hope Foundation for a much-needed end-of-life center,” said Terry Payne, founder of PayneWest Insurance, in the release. “We hope that having this property enables the foundation to quickly raise the funds necessary to build the center, so it can be used for the benefit of the Missoula community and the entire western Montana region.”
Partners Hope Foundation was founded in 2017 by a group of health care and community professionals to create a dedicated facility where individuals who are dying and their families can receive state-of-the-art care and end-of-life education. The foundation’s executive committee — including interim executive director Betsy Wackernagel Bach, Ph.D; board president Nancy LeBuhn Pickhardt, RN/BSN; Anne Murphy, MD; and Claire Sherwood, MSW — have led the effort to conduct feasibility studies for the project, raise seed money, and secure the Payne family land gift facilitated by Matt Mellott at Sterling CRE Advisors.
“We could not be more grateful to Terry and Patt Payne and their family for this most generous contribution,” said Wackernagel Bach in the release. “Their gift ensures that community members who are dying will have a place to receive the highest quality care and support when care at home or elsewhere is not possible.”
To fulfill their mission, Partners Hope Foundation is in the process of developing community partnerships and has established a collaborative agreement with Partners In Home Care to be the licensed hospice provider for the new facility.
“Partners In Home Care has long established itself as a regional leader in hospice care, and we are proud to partner with them,” said LeBuhn Pickhardt in the release. “As we develop the end-of-life center, we look forward to collaborating with additional community partners. We aim to offer a variety of holistic services for people nearing end of life and their loved ones — and for all of us to learn about and honor this transforming stage of life. Thanks to the Payne family we are a significant step closer to making this happen.”
More information about Partners Hope Foundation can be found at partnershopefoundation.org.